Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Sultan cheers up her friends Naezy, Sai Ketan Rao; credits them for their journey: 'Dono ne logo ka..'

Sana Sultan may not have won the Bigg Boss trophy but she made good friends in the show, two of them being Sai Ketan Rao and Naezy. She posted a cute appreciation post for her besties, cheering their mood, and motivating them, despite not winning the Bigg Boss trophy.

Sana Sultan in her caption mentioned that the post was for both her friends- Naezy and Sai Ketan Rao who made her Bigg Boss journey so beautiful.

"Trophy nahi jeetey koi baat nahi dil jeeta hai dono ne logo ka aur inshAllah zindagi k khel mei bhi zarur jeetogey…P.s : Baki Sana Sultaan jesi aala dost mili dono ko bus fir aur kya chahiye ok bye", she wrote.

"(It's okay if you didn't win the trophy; both of you have won people's hearts, and God willing, you'll also win in the game of life. P.S.: Besides, having a great friend like Sana Sultaan is all you need.)"

For Naezy, she writes, "Gum shayad hoga aapko trophy na jeetne ka. Dum toh hai aapme isse bhi bohot kuch sikhne ka. Asi khel ab shuru hoga. Jab phir Naezy rap ke field mei guru hoga. Trophy nai jeete isme koi malal nahi. Asli zindagi mei sab se aage jaoge usme koi sawaal nahi."

"(You might be feeling sad about not winning the trophy. But you have the potential to learn much more from this. Now the real game will begin. When Naezy becomes a master in the field of rap again. Not winning the trophy is no regret. In real life, you'll go ahead of everyone, without a doubt.)"

Sana, in her post further writes about how he is upfront and speaks his mind but does not mind. She ends by saying, "Kya boltey public? Hain sab se Khatarnak Bombay 70 (Kya Boltey Public is a song by Naezy. She calls him a dangerous Bombay 70. For Sai Ketan Rao, Sultan wrote, "Mujhe pata hai tumhe trophy na jeetne ka koi gum nahi hai kyuki jo tumhare paas hai vo kisi trophy se kum nai hai. Toh jo tumhari trophy hai usko haq se duniya k saamne bata do Bohot khushiya aane wali sab chiz ko accept kar k usko jagah do."

Translation- "(I know you're not upset about not winning the trophy because what you have is just as valuable as any trophy. So proudly show the world what your true trophy is. Many joys are coming your way, so embrace and make space for them.)" At the end of the post, Sana also wrote that it did not matter if her friends didn't win the trophies as they have won hearts and will win in the game of life too.

