Why did Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shooting stop? Rohit Purohit gives update

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the hit Indian Television drama, has been one of the highly watched shows on screen. While fans eagerly look forward to watching the episodes of the show every day, as per the new update, the shooting of the show has come to a halt. Rohit Purohit uploaded a photo giving fans an update about the show. He shared a BTS glimpse revealing that the shooting of the show has come to a halt.

Advertisement

Taking to his Instagram story, Rohit Purohit uploaded a small clip offering fans a sneak peek of behind the set. In this video, it can be seen that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai crew members rush to get shelter as the shooting was halted due to a sudden change in Mumbai weather. Sharing this video, the actor wrote, "Shoot stopped. #mumbaistorm."

Here's why Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's shooting stopped:

It seems like the shoot was halted for some time due to the heavy rains that Mumbai witnessed on May 6 at midnight.

After sharing this photo, Rohit shared another post on his Instagram feed where the actor can be seen enjoying the Mumbai rains. Here, the actor offered a glimpse of the sets as it rained heavily. Sharing this video, Rohit wrote, "Thrilling over the first rain of the season."

Watch Rohit Purohit's video here-

On the professional front, Rohit Purohit is currently seen playing the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Samridhii Shukla. The two are immensely loved for their acting mettle in this show. Their on-screen chemistry wins the hearts of the audience.

Advertisement

Speaking about his personal life, Rohit Purohit and his wife, Sheena Bajaj, announced their pregnancy on April 30, 2025. The couple uploaded a video of their maternity shoot and announced their pregnancy. For the uninformed, Sheena and Rohit dated for 6 years before they got married on January 22, 2019. Now, after 6 years, the couple is expecting their first child.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohit Purohit and wife Sheena Bajaj announce pregnancy with adorable video: ‘Pray my journey…’