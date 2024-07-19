Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Rohit Purohit warmly welcomes Romiit Raaj; latter posts first pic from sets

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been keeping the viewers glued to their TV screens with its gripping tale of love and family relations. The way in which drama is unfolding in the show is quite entertaining.

In a recent turn of events, audiences witnessed Romiit Raaj entering the daily soap. He will be playing the character of Rohit which was earlier portrayed by Shivam Khajuria. The actor marked the new beginnings with a social media post which also features the main lead, Rohit Purohit aka Armaan

Romiit Raaj gets a warm welcome from Rohit Purohit

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Romiit Raaj expressed his excitement on becoming the part of longest-running show by uploading a BTS frame alongside Rohit Purohit. The duo, who will be essaying the bond of brothers on the drama series, look dashing in their respective attires as they flash wide smiles for the lens.

While Romiit is seen light-green linen shirt paired with black pants, Rohit is donning a lavender-hued kurta and salwar with yellow motifs on it. Romiit, whose character will probably be suffering a major injury in coming episodes, is spotted with a bandage on his head in the photo.

In the caption space, the actor wrote, “Brothers (fists bumping gesture). To New Beginnings..."Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai" only on @starplus. Thu Thu Thu.”

Take a look at Romiit Raaj’s Instagram post here:

Rohit Purohit reposted the picture on his Instagram story to welcome Romiit to the show. He simply wrote, “Welcome @romitrajprasher (smiling face with open hands).”

Advertisement

Garvita Sadhwani aka Ruhi from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai left a red-heart emoji on Romiit’s post. She will be working with the actor for the second time. The two have shared screen space together on Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The ongoing track of the soap opera revolves around Abhira and Armaan fighting for their love. They are facing strict opposition to their union from Kaveri. Armaan’ brother, Rohit, who has been away from his family and wife Ruhi for a long time, has also returned.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi. It airs every Mon-Sun at 9:30 pm on Star Plus. It can be viewed anytime on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pranali Rathod stuns in casual chic look, perfectly capturing 'Mausam' mood