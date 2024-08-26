Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Rohit Purohit pens heartfelt note as he completes 5 months on the show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been a consistent performer on ratings charts. The show, which never fails to impress its ardent viewers with new twists and turns in the storyline, grabbed headlines when its production house announced the ouster of male lead Shehzada Dhami.

After Shehzada’s exit, Rohit Purohit was roped in to play the pivotal part of Armaan Poddar. He managed to make a space for himself in the hearts of the audiences and succeeded in fulfilling the expectations of admirers. Recently, the actor marked 5 months on the drama series with his journey video and a profound note.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Rohit gave a quick glimpse of his stellar act on the Rajan Shahi’s show. He shared a fan made video capturing some of his epic scenes as Armaan.

The clip, which clearly proves how the Udaariyaan actor is doing justice to the character, features his different on-screen moods- from being Khadoosman as called by Abhira aka Samridhii Shukla to the PJ (poor jokes) king. The fun snippet has Deewana Hai Dekho from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as the background audio.

In the caption space, Rohit poured his heart out and mentioned about the abundant amount of love he is receiving for his portrayal. He penned, “5 months of Armaan poddar…My journey as ARMAAN in 2x… exactly how these 5 months flew….

Jitna pyaar mil raha hai, uske baar mein Toh kya hee bolun…choro yaar…kabhi fursat me baat karenge (I am speechless about the love I am getting, leave it…will take another opportunity to talk about it in detail),” followed by string of red-heart icons.

Advertisement

Take a look at Rohit Purohit’s Instagram post here:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently focusing on the most-awaited track of Abhira and Armaan’s marriage. The two have begun with their wedding festivities after receiving an approval on their union from Kaveri. However, Ruhi is still adamant on stopping them from taking the plunge. She is hell bent on bringing Armaan back to her life and is continuously hatching evil plans to make Kaveri call off their marriage.

The daily soap airs on Star Plus every Monday through Sunday at 9:30 p.m. and can be streamed anytime on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Did you know Dalljiet Kaur tore her mom's gifted saree to fulfil estranged husband Nikhil Patel's wish? Here's WHY