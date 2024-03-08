Today (March 8), we celebrate International Women's Day to honor the achievements of women in all sectors all over the world. On this special day, Karuna Pandey, popularly known as Pushpa reflects on how her show Pushpa Impossible, continues to inspire women across the country, especially in tier 2 cities.

Karuna Pandey's character Pushpa's life journey:

In Pushpa Impossible, Pushpa starts as an uneducated woman whose life revolves around her husband and three kids. However, 500 episodes later, Pushpa now stands strong as an entrepreneur. Not only has she educated herself by going back to school, but also broke free from a toxic marriage. Empowering women by employing them in her Patola weaving business, Pushpa has now taken a step ahead by running for the post of Mohalla Committee Adhyaksh in her society.

Karuna Pandey talks about her character's impact:

Karuna Pandey shares, "Even so many episodes later, it surprises me that Pushpa Impossible is still making an impact. We are living in a time where there is so much stuff available to watch online, yet there is a loyal audience of television who have made Pushpa a huge success."

She continued, "So many people have come to saying that the show and the character Pushpa have inspired them to go back to school, respect their parents, take a stand for themselves, and improve how they converse with their families. In fact, I have also learnt a lot from Pushpa on how to tackle so many things."

The actress added, “The character is ordinary. You can find many Pushpas in this country. She is innocent at heart yet very strong. She doesn’t need a man to feel complete. Pushpa embodies the struggles and aspirations of countless women across households. Like many women in rural India, Pushpa yearns for the freedom to make her own choices and follow her beliefs. She represents the countless individuals whose empowerment hinges on the opportunity to shape their own destinies.”

Sharing a special message for women on International Women’s Day, Karuna said, “Today, let's honor the extraordinary achievements of women past, present, and future, as we continue to march forward together, unstoppable and undeterred."

Speaking about Pushpa Impossible, the show premiered on June 6, 2022, and has been entertaining the audience since then. It stars Naveen Pandita, Garima Parihar, Darshan Gurjar, Sarita Joshi, Bhakti Rathod, Jayesh Barbhaya, and more in pivotal roles.

