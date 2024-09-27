World Tourism Day EXCLUSIVE: Bhavya Gandhi recalls Mumbai to Punjab road trip with friends, ‘Those 25-30 days left a lasting…’

Bhavya Gandhi, who portrayed Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, maintains an active social media presence. Besides sharing professional updates, he keeps treating his fans with glimpses of his travels and times spent exploring new places. So, on the occasion of World Tourism Day, we got him to share one of his memorable travel experiences.

Bhavya Gandhi said, "In 2020, a few friends and I embarked on a road trip from Mumbai to Punjab, and it remains one of the most memorable journeys of my life. From the bustling energy of Mumbai to the warm and friendly city of Jalandhar, where we stayed at my friend's place, every moment was special. Along the way, we got to witness the diverse and beautiful cultures of Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Haryana. India's diversity is truly a treasure that we should all take the time to explore."

Bhavya further added, "Those 25-30 days on the road left a lasting impression on me, and I still miss those days spent with my friends. I believe that everyone should experience a road trip at least once in their life—it transforms you, broadens your perspective, and makes you a better human being. I will once again embark on exploring the Incredible India as soon as I get a break."

Check out pictures from Bhavya Gandhi's recent trip below:

For the unversed, Bhavya Gandhi is best known for his role as Tapu. He left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017. After his exit, Raj Anadkat took on the baton, and now, Nitish Bhaluni is playing the character. Post TMKOC, the actor went on to work in the Gujarati industry. On the work front, he will be seen in an upcoming film, Ajab Raat Ni Gajab Vaat. Bhavya also has a movie, Om Sweet Om, in the pipeline.

Currently, he is seen as an antagonist in Pushpa Impossible. Further, he has also joined the cast of Kesari Veer, which features Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Sooraj Pancholi.

