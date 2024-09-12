EXCLUSIVE: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bhavya Gandhi spills beans on whether he is still in touch with Jheel Mehta, Kush Shah

When it is about Bhavya Gandhi, how can we miss talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? The actor played Tapu for more than 8 years and then left the show. Now, the actor is returning to the television screens as he is all set to play an antagonist in Pushpa Impossible. Keeping Bhavya's popularity as Tapu in mind, we asked him whether he is still in touch with Jheel Mehta and Kush Shah, the OG Sonu and Goli, respectively.

The actor told Pinkvilla, 'Yes, I am still in touch with them. We talk and share a good bond altogether. Jheel recently got engaged and I'm happy for her. I'm in touch with Kush, too."

While Bhavya Gandhi left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017, Jheel Mehta said goodbye to the show in 2012. The actress recently got engaged to her fiance, Aditya Dube, and the couple is all set to marry sooner than expected. Speaking of Kush Shah, aka Goli, bid farewell to the sitcom after 16 years to pursue his studies.

Currently, Nitish Bhaluni plays Tapu, while Palak Sindhwani is seen portraying the character of Sonu. Replacing Kush Shah, Dharmit Turakhiya stepped into Goli's shoes. Although fans enjoy watching the current Tapu Sena, they fondly miss the OG characters.

Further, Bhavya Gandhi also revealed that he watched old episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah when he was advised to bed rest due to an injury. The actor expressed his excitement about his comeback tob the television by joining the cast of Pushpa Impossible.

When asked about what took so many years for his comeback, Gandhi stated, "I was never gone. But yes, the role of Prabhaas in Puspa Impossible is very different from playing innocent Tapu." He added, "I don't want to erase the image of Tapu from people's minds but I want to explore different opportunities. Before Prabhaas, every role that I was offered somewhere revolved around Tapu, and so, I did not take up those."

