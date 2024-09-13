EXCLUSIVE: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bhavya Gandhi on what took him years to make comeback on TV; 'I was never gone'

Bhavya Gandhi has hit the headlines for all the right reasons. After a long time, the actor has made a comeback on television, and fans can't hold their excitement. He has signed the dotted line to play a psychotic antagonist in Pushpa Impossible, and Bhavya is quite excited about it. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the young heartthrob revealed what took him years to return to the TV screens after exiting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Bhavya Gandhi told Pinkvilla, "I was never gone (laughs). I was looking for an opportunity for which I can feel the challenge to do. Before Pushpa Impossible, most of the roles revolved around Tapu, and hence, I didn't agree with them. I was just waiting for the right opportunity and role so that I could challenge myself. "

He added, "Although I don't want to raise the image of Tapu in people's minds, I want to explore it more and more. In Pushpa Impossible, my character is named Prabhaas. He can do anything and is a complex and deeply troubled individual." Further, when asked if he was nervous or excited about the comeback, he delightedly said, "Oh! I am extremely excited. Since it's a challenge for me to play Prabbhaas' character, I would love even if people don't accept me in such a role."

Take a look at one of Bhavya's posts here:

Advertisement

Those who have come in late, Bhavya Gandhi left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017. After his exit, Raj Anadkat joined the show to play Tapu, and now, Nitish Bhaluni has stepped into the shoes of the character. Post TMKOC, the actor went on to work in the Gujarati industry. On the work front, he will be seen in an upcoming film, Ajab Raat Ni Gajab Vaat. Bhavya also has a movie, Om Sweet Om, in the pipeline. Further, he has also joined the cast of Kesari Veer, which features Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Sooraj Pancholi.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bhavya Gandhi REVEALS he will be seen alongside Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in a period film