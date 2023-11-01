Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Meet fourth generation of the show
Pinkvilla brings you the list of the new cast who will soon join Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post-leap. This will be the show's fourth generation.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for a generation leap. Most of the cast from Generation Three will be seen exiting the show, paving the way for new actors to continue the legacy of the show. The promos featuring new actors have already hit the tube. Pinkvilla brings to you a list of actors who will be seen in the show post leap.
Samridhii Shukla as Abhira
Saavi Ki Savaari actress Samridhii Shukla will play the character of Abhira Akshara Sharma. Abhira is Akshara and Abhinav's daughter. As per the promos of the show, Abhira is an aspiring lawyer just like her mother Akshara. Abhira ends up getting married to Armaan Poddar, who is her sister Ruhi's love interest.
Have a look at Samridhii Shukla's character introduction in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Shehzada Dhami as Armaan Poddar
Shehzada Dhami has been a part of shows like Yeh Jaadu Hai Jin Ka, Chhoti Sardarni, and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge among others. Shehzada will play the character of Armaan Poddar, a loving son who puts great importance on upholding his family's reputation. He loves Ruhi but destiny conspires him to marry Abhira.
Have a look at Shezada Dhami's character introduction in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Pratiksha Honmukhe as Ruhi Goenka
Pratiksha Honmukhe will play the role of Ruhi, the daughter of Aarohi and Neil, on the show. According to reports, Akshara will raise Ruhi after Aarohi dies tragically in an accident. Before entering the entertainment industry to pursue an acting career, Pratiksha worked as a flight attendant, which she has put on hold for now.
Have a look at Pratiksha Honmukhe's character introduction in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Shivam Khajuria as Rohit Poddar
Shivam Khajuria is set to play the character of Rohit Poddar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post-leap. The actor has been a part of shows like Mann Sundar, and Molkki among others. Rohit is married to Ruhi and he loves his elder brother Armaan.
Have a look at Shivam Khajuria's social media post from Ganesh Chaturthi
Anita Raaj
Anita Raaj plays the head of the Poddar family. The actress is known for her phenomenal work in Bollywood and Television industry. She appears to be strict and values the reputation of the family. As per the rules of the Poddar household, ladies are not allowed to step outside the house and pursue their careers.
Have a look at Anita Raaj's post from Instagram sharing the promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Shruti Ulfat
Shruti Ulfat is all set to be a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in a pivotal role. The actress will be seen essaying the role of a Poddar household's daughter-in-law. She will also be Armaan's mother in the show. Will she be supportive of Abhira and Armaan or not is for the viewers to watch out.
Shruti Ulfat is known for shows like Sasural Genda Phool, Pinjra Khoobsurti Ka, Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan, Nagarjun among others. She was last seen in Punyashlok Ahilyabai
Shruti Rawat
Bhaag Bakul Bhag actress Shruti Rawat will also be a part of the show post leap. The actress will be a part of Poddar family
Have a look at Shruti Ulfat and Shruti Rawat's pictures from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Sandeep Rajora
Sandeep Rajora will reportedly play the character of Armaan's father. He will be paired with Shruti Ulfat in the show. Sandeep is known for her acting chops in shows like Rabb Se Hai Dua, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se, Chandrakanta, and Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai among others.
Have a look at Sandeep Rajora's recent post on Instagram about his previous show
Preeti Puri Choudhary
Preeti Puri Choudhary has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show. She belongs to the Poddar family. The actress is known for her performances in projects like Siskiyaan, Naagin, Aitraaz and Meet among others.
Have a look at Preeti Choudhary's interesting reel Instagram
Rishabh Jaiswal as Krish Poddar
Roadies: Karm Ya Kand fame Rishabh Jaiswal will be seen playing the character of Krish Poddar in the show. Krish is younger to Armaan and Rohit. Unlike his elder brothers, Krish is not interested in the family business and wants to live a carefree life. He is a rebel. Rishabh has been a part of shows like Anupamaa and Kundali Bhagya. Manthan Sethia and Saloni Sandhu play the members of Poddar family.
Sharon Varma as Kiara Poddar
As exclusively reported by Pinkvilla, Sharon Varma has been cast as Kiara Poddar in the show. Kiara is the youngest daughter in the Poddar family and desires equal rights to her male siblings - Krish, Charu, and Aryan. The storyline will highlight the strong bonds between the four siblings.
Have a look at Rishabh Jaiswal and Sharon Varma's posts with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast
Preeti Amin as Akshara
Reportedly, Preeti Amin is all set to step into the shows of Pranali Rathod's character Akshara. Preeti is said to play the older version of Akshara who wants her daughter to follow her dreams but is scared by her unfiltered attitude.
The storyline of the show post-leap is slated to go on-air from 6th November 2023.
