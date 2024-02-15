Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1200: The episode starts with Ruhi asking Arman’s help to turn on Dadi’s mobile. Abhira calls Armaan and he puts the phone on speaker. She says she is asked to go to Manish’s house from the office, but she doesn’t understand if she should go or not. She adds that Ruhi gets angry seeing her with Manish, and she doesn’t want to annoy her.

Armaan looks at Ruhi. She nods. He suggests Abhira should go to Manish’s office as intern Abhira Sharma, and keep her personal and professional life apart, he is sure Ruhi won’t have any problem.

In her mind, Ruhi thanks Arman for praising her. Abhira thanks Arman for always supporting her. Arman thinks to himself that it’s good that Abhira and Ruhi are getting along well, and this way they they should understand each other, then there will be no conflict in the house.

Manish asks Yuvraj why he is in a hurry to leave and they don’t mind if he rests for a day or two more. Yuvraj says he needs to finish some work. Manish asks Yuvraj to have food before leaving. At the table, Suwarna jokes. Surekha asks Yuvraj why he hid. Yuvraj says thieves hide, and he is not a thief. He says he will leave now. Manish asks him if he took his medicines. Yuvraj says no. Manish says he will get it.

Yuvraj gets Sanjay’s call and leaves the table to pick up the call. Suwarna says he is strange. Manish agrees and says that something is wrong with him. Surekha also says the same. Sanjay asks Yuvraj about his whereabouts. Yuvraj says that he didn’t tell him that Abhira is his bahu, and that’s why he got tense about Yuvraj leaving the farmhouse.

Sanjay says that he kept Yuvraj at the farmhouse for his safety. He says that Abhira and Arman’s marriage won’t last long, Arman is only keeping his responsibility, so he can marry Abhira then. Armaan comes there and asks him who is on the phone. Sanjay says he was on a call with a client and will dismiss the case. Yuvraj says I want Abhira, even if I have to… Armaan says he will take care of Abhira and his relationship. Yuvraj says he never liked Sanjay, anyway, he has to plan Valentine's Day for Abhira.

Ruhi calls Manish and says Abhira is coming there and asks him to handle Suwarna and Surekha, they scold her. Manish says that she is good, he is happy for her, and she and Abhira are sorting out their differences. Ruhi says she wants her to become successful and independent. Manish says he also want Abhira to earn a good name. Yuvraj hears him and asks who he is talking to. Manish says Ruhi, why? Yuvraj says nothing.

Ruhi gives the phone to Dadi. Dadi asks how did the screen break. Vidya says it looks new. Dadi says it's new because it has been replaced. Ruhi thinks of her conversation with Abhira and says she dropped the phone and the screen broke. Dadi says Abhira is enough for such carelessness, don’t become like her. She leaves.

Vidya hugs Ruhi and says that she lied to save Abhira, and asks her why she did that. Ruhi says it was her mistake on the day of pest control, but Abhira got scolded by everyone. Vidya blesses her and asks them to be happy.

Abhira sees the Goenka house. She thinks to herself that she feels scared in Armaan’s house even after staying there for so long, but here, it feels like it’s her house. Yuvraj thanks the Goenka family for taking care of her. Manish asks how he would return home and he replies that a car is waiting for him outside.

Abhira walks in. Manish says to Yuvraj that his condition isn’t good, but he can go tomorrow. Yuvraj says he has work, and he will manage. Abhira gets a call and she goes to attend the call. Yuvraj falls. Manish holds him and says he asked him to stay back for the reason that he needs rest. Yuvraj goes. Manish says he behaved well with them, but there is something odd about him.

He turns and sees Abhira. He says it's not easy to scare him. Abhira asks if Armaan told them that she is coming. He says no, Ruhi told him, she is very nice, she has a big heart, and she shares happiness and relations with everyone, but needs some time. Abhir says she is right in her place as she has lost many relations. He says don’t talk about sensible things.

Abhira says she feels hungry and asks for smiley kachoris. While entering, Abhira picks up a wallet from the floor. She says to Manish that his wallet fell. He says no, it's of that guy. She asks what’s his name. He says he forgot, but something with Raj. She says okay and goes to return the wallet.

Yuvraj leaves in the car. He says he got the fragrance of Abhira and he wishes she was with him. Abhira follows the car, shouts Raj ji and runs on the road. He rejects Sanjay’s call. He gets shocked seeing Abhira. He says so sorry baby, I'm coming to you.

He sees Abhira and smiles. Sanjay stops him. He says the police are waiting for him. He asks him to drive the car and leave. Manish comes and asks Abhira to come home with him. He says the person will come back if he needs his wallet.

Abhira comes to Akshara’s room and thinks of her. Suwarna and Surekha come and mock her. Manish says Abhira has a loving husband who takes her side. Abhira thinks even Manisha says this, don’t know what love they see in them. Suwarna says this girl is a problem and Manish needs to realise this.

Arman comes to take Abhira home. He sees her holding a tin can and asks about it. Abhira says she is taking back kachoris that B Nanu shared with her. Arman questions her professionalism and Abhira says she has completed her work. The two have a moment as Abhira falls into Arman’s arms. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

