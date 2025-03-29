Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan makes a BIG promise to Rohit before latter dies; Watch

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, has been managing to impress the audiences with its engaging storyline. At present, the storyline of the show revolves around Abhira and Armaan's wish to become parents. As Abhira is unable to conceive, she and Armaan seek help from Roohi to be their surrogate. Roohi agrees to be their surrogate. Now, a shocking twist in the show is set to shatter Roohi, Armaan and Abhira's lives as Rohit will pass away.

Star Plus uploaded a new promo for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to their official Instagram page. As the promo starts, it is seen how Abhira and Armaan express gratitude to Roohi as she will soon deliver their baby. Armaan suddenly gets a call, and he is shocked to learn the bad news. It is then shown that Rohit has passed away.

Armaan remembers Rohit had taken a promise from him before the latter died. On his deathbed, Rohit asks Armaan to promise him that he will take care of Roohi and Daksh after his demise. While Abhira, Armaan and Roohi are heartbroken over Rohit's demise, Armaan is also worried for Roohi's future.

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Ek haadse ne badal di Abhira-Armaan ki zindagi. Pyaar aur zimmedaari ke beech kaise nibhayega Armaan, Abhira ka sath?" The track of Rohit's death can be watched on April 6. Rohit's death sequence will be shown during the Gangaur special episodes.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Romiit Raaj, who essays the role of Rohit in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, confirmed his track's conclusion in the show. He said, "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is my most special work in my life. This show meant a lot. I look forward to a new beginning. Of course, as my career has just begun."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently took a short leap. After the leap, Armaan and Abhira are living separately with Shivani. As Roohi agrees to be a surrogate for Abhira and Armaan, the Poddar family members are unaware of this.