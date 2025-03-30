Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 29: Kaveri pledges to do THIS after she learns about Roohi being Abhira-Armaan's surrogate

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 29: Armaan wants to tell the truth to everyone, but Roohi and Rohit are against his decision. They try to convince him not to confess the truth. However, Armaan explains how the stress would affect Roohi and the baby. He mentions that they are playing with everyone's feelings as they have lied about Abhira's pregnancy.

Armaan is adamant that everyone will get upset once they learn the truth and tells Abhira, Roohi and Rohit that they should confess. Abhira agrees with Armaan's advice. Rohit asks Armaan when they should inform the families about the truth. Armaan says that they should do it the next morning.

Sanjay reaches the hospital and bribes the peon to get Roohi's file. After seeing the file, Sanjay learns the truth about Roohi being a surrogate mother. Armaan asks all family members to gather at the location.

After everyone gathers, Abhira tries to confess the truth, but Sanjay spills it before Abhira. Everyone is shocked to learn that Abhira is not pregnant and Roohi is their surrogate. Sanjay slams Armaan and Abhira, but the latter argues. Roohi mentions how Abhira and Armaan did enough for Daksh. Kaveri then reminds Roohi that Armaan lied to her about Daksh being Abhira's son.

Kaveri slams Armaan for using Rohit and Roohi's emotions. Rohit then informs Kaveri that he and Roohi were willing to do this for Armaan and Abhira. Rohit argues with Kaveri and supports Abhira and Armaan. Kaveri questions Armaan, who would he choose if Roohi's life is in danger while delivering his baby?

Kaveri scolds Abhira, Armaan, Rohit and Rohit for their decision. She then pledges to not accept the baby and walks away in anger. This decision leaves Abhira shattered. After Kaveri, all the family members walk away in anger. Abhira gets emotional as everyone is upset. Abhira remembers how Armaan was against the surrogacy decision, but she convinced him. She regrets their decision.Armaan consoles her.

Manav says that they should support Abhira, Armaan, Roohi and Rohit's decision. However, Kaveri is against his advice and mentions how this decision will create more problems in future. Kaveri reminds Manav about Roohi and Armaan's relationship. Manish also worries about Roohi and Abhira's complicated relationship. Swarna says that Abhira and Armaan have risked their relationship.

Kaveri alerts everyone that the news of surrogacy shouldn't be leaked to anyone. Charu and the kids express their frustration as the adults are not supporting Abhira and Roohi's decision. Kiara indirectly taunts Charu that everyone has moved on in their lives. Rohit and Roohi are happy as the kids support their decision. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on JioHotstar.