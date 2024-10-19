Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 19: Kaveri advises Armaan to talk to Abhira about their issues

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, October 19: Today’s episode starts with Abhira checking on Charu. The latter says she is nervous, as she thought she would find love in Dev sir, but that ended, and now she is not sure what qualities she should look for in her husband. Charu also adds that Abhira is lucky to have found Armaan, and the latter agrees.

Armaan enters the room and says one should look for a partner who always speaks the truth and does not hide anything from the other. Abhira gets confused about Armaan’s behavior.

Vidya insults Kaveri

Sanjay asks the family members to forget about their argument for some time and behave like a happy family. Krish brings Kaveri in a wheelchair. Her keys fall. As she is about to pick them up, Vidya picks them up and tucks in her dupatta. She says the guests are here.

Vidya welcomes the guests. Abhira and Charu see Neeraj from the room. Abhira teases the latter. Sanjay welcomes the family and introduces them to the family’s oldest member, Kaveri. But Vidya interrupts and says she is the eldest daughter-in-law of the house. She says Kaveri is not well, so she is managing the house and introducing them to everyone in the family.

Neeraj’s mother says that everyone outside thinks Kaveri runs the Poddar family, but it’s Vidya who is in charge. Armaan and Abhira bring Charu. Madhav introduces Armaan and Abhira.

As the servants bring tea, Vidya rolls Kaveri’s wheelchair to the back. She is stunned but doesn’t say anything. Abhira goes to fix it but Madhav stops her. He says Vidya is doing this intentionally and he will talk to her later.

Abhira and Ruhi argue

Ruhi picks up the tea cups to serve the guests. Abhira stops her and says she would do it. Ruhi taunts her, saying she should not pretend like she cares for her. The guests find out they are sisters.

Charu and Neeraj go outside to talk alone. She expresses her wish to work after marriage and the latter supports her decision.

As they come back, the family members ask for their thoughts. Armaan says they should not decide their future based on a meeting of fifteen minutes. Charu says she likes him and compares him to Armaan. Everyone gets excited.

The groom’s family says they have fixed the engagement date and it is only two days away. Kaveri asks why so soon and Vidya immediately says that they will accept it.

As they distribute sweets, Kaveri notices Armaan acting distant from Abhira. Later, she confronts him and asks him to talk to Abhira about whatever is bothering them.

Madhav confronts Vidya about her behavior. She says he should try to be a good husband now, as he has always been a good son and a father. The episode ends here.

