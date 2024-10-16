Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 16: Abhira decides to keep the baby; Hides health complications from Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, October 14: Today’s episode begins with Armaan and Abhira standing in shock hearing that Kaveri has passed away. Krish assures them the doctor has begun the surgery. Abhira scolds the journalists for not verifying the news of Kaveri’s health.

Madhav finds out the truth about the accident. He told the family members that the murderer came for Abhira, and as Kaveri stepped out, she overheard the conversation. Before she could alert the family members, he stabbed Kaveri.

Manisha blames Abhira for Kaveri’s condition

Madhav reveals that a rival law firm sent the goon as Abhira won the airlines case and took away their client. Manisha blames Abhira for dreaming big and says she should be held responsible for Kaveri’s condition. Abhira cries.

Armaan defends Abhira and blasts at Manisha. He says nobody in his family thinks before accusing Abhira of anything, as they know she will remain silent to maintain peace. Manisha says Armaan has become Abhira’s pet and brings up the incident of the cabin. Armaan tells her that they are in the hospital and all she can care about is the cabin.

Abhira tries to calm Armaan down. Later, she leaves and visits the temple to pray. A priest asks her to perform a ritual in order to fulfill her wishes. While doing so, she falls sick. A woman comes and touches Abhira’s belly and tells her that she is pregnant.

Abhira thinks she is lying and prays to god for Kaveri. On the other hand, Armaan worries about Abhira and wonders why she is not picking up his calls. Ruhi comes and tells him that Abhira is like her mother; she left after creating the ruckus. Armaan asks Ruhi to remain silent or he will tell everyone about her past deeds.

The doctor comes out and shares that Kaveri is out of danger as the surgery was successful. Armaan begins to search for Abhira.

Abhira finds out she is pregnant

Abhira goes to the doctor and she confirms that she is pregnant. She gets overexcited and goes to tell Armaan the news. But the doctor stops her and tells her she should abort the baby as it can be risky for her to carry the baby. Abhira cries and asks god why she is being tested so much.

As Abhira comes out, she sees Armaan scolding a man for saving his baby over his wife. He states that Abhira will always be more important than their baby. Armaan sees Abhira and tells her Kaveri is safe.

Abhira gives the reports to Armaan and the latter gets excited. He goes around telling everyone that he is going to become a father. Abhira decides she will keep the baby as Armaan deserves a family of his own. The episode ends here.

