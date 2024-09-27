Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 27: Abhira and Armaan decide to leave the house but THIS happens

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 27: Armaan mentions how Vidya asked very little from him, and how he can give his life for her. Abhira tries to convince Armaan to stay with the family. Armaan recalls how Vidya accepted him and gave him his life and his family. Abhira begs Vidya not to push Armaan away from her. However, Vidya is determined and doesn't change her decision.

Abhira continues trying to convince Armaan to stay with the family. She pleads with Armaan. Armaan loses his calm and yells at Abhira, explaining how he will suffocate if he stays with the family since no one is happy with their marriage. Armaan breaks down, saying that they will have to listen to Vidya's decision. Armaan mentions how he will not be able to tolerate it if Vidya disowns him.

He tries to convince Abhira to agree with Vidya's decision. Sanjay tells Kaveri that it's good that Abhira and Armaan are staying away from the family. Kaveri and Sanjay discuss how Vidya is not wrong, and Sanjay asks Kaveri to support Vidya. Sanjay mentions how, because of Abhira, Armaan will go away from them. He tells Kaveri that the only son of the family is Rohit, and Ruhi is their daughter-in-law.

Armaan cries as he apologizes to Abhira for not giving her all the happiness she deserves. Armaan then starts packing his clothes. Rohit gets emotional as he thinks about Armaan. Ruhi asks Rohit to convince Vidya to stop Armaan from leaving the house. Rohit explains that Vidya won't be happy if he goes against her. Rohit and Ruhi get emotional as their family is getting separated.

Abhira arrives in Vidya's room and gives Armaan's belongings to her. Abhira reminds Vidya about her connection with Armaan. She gives all the belongings to Vidya but keeps Armaan's photo with her. Abhira shows her bangles to Vidya and reminds her that she never wanted to be separated from Armaan. Vidya gets emotional seeing Armaan's childhood things.

Ruhi asks Armaan's siblings not to worry. Meanwhile, someone overhears their conversation. Manish pledges to make things right and resolve the differences between Ruhi and Abhira. The family gets emotional as Abhira and Armaan prepare to leave the house.

Vidya feeds curd to Abhira and Armaan as they are about to leave. Everyone searches for Kaveri, as she is not in the house. The priest arrives and informs the family that he is here to perform the last rites for a deceased person.

