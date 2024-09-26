Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 26: Vidya takes SHOCKING decision against Armaan-Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 26: Abhira gets upset, and Manisha tries to console her, advising her not to feel heartbroken over what she and Armaan were told. Manisha asks Abhira not to be upset and assures her that she will send Armaan over to talk. Meanwhile, Swarna expresses her concern to Manish, saying that the situation may worsen now that Abhira and Ruhi are under the same roof and share a complicated relationship.

Swarna points out that Ruhi and Abhira are not on good terms but will have to live together peacefully. Manish, however, tries to calm her down, explaining that everything will be fine and that Ruhi and Abhira will eventually resolve their differences. As Abhira is still upset, she receives a call from Manish. He asks her how her Grahpravesh ceremony went and whether Vidya caused any problems.

Manish then tells Abhira that he will call her later and disconnects the call. Abhira breaks down in tears. Meanwhile, Kaveri scolds Vidya for creating a scene and reminds her that she had promised to sort things out after the wedding. Vidya, filled with anger, expresses her frustration, lamenting how her heart is heavy because her son no longer belongs to her.

Vidya mentions that although she isn't Armaan's biological mother, she still loves him as her own, but feels that her sacrifices have been in vain. She tells Kaveri that she did the right thing by cursing Abhira and Armaan's marriage. Manisha, in a conversation with Manu, expresses sympathy for Abhira, saying that as a new bride, she didn’t deserve the harsh welcome she received from Vidya. They both feel bad for Abhira.

Advertisement

As Abhira grows anxious over Armaan’s absence, she steps out to search for him. Armaan eventually returns home, drunk, and begins shouting Vidya’s name. The family gathers and sees Armaan in his drunken state. He demands that they call Vidya, breaking down as he insists on seeing her. As the family tries to stop him, Abhira urges Rohit not to intervene and tells Armaan not to cry. She then takes him to Vidya.

Vidya, still angry, refuses to open the door. Armaan breaks down further, pleading with Vidya to talk to him. After continuous begging, Vidya finally opens the door. Armaan falls at her feet, crying, and begs her not to call him her stepson. After Armaan's repeated pleas, Vidya forgives him, and everyone feels relieved.

However, Vidya lays down a condition. She tells Armaan that while she has forgiven him, he and Abhira must leave the Poddar house. Vidya reminds Armaan of how she accepted him years ago without asking any questions, and now he must leave without asking any questions in return.

Advertisement

Abhira challenges Vidya, questioning why she is pushing Armaan away. Vidya firmly states that this is her decision and it will not change. She explains that if Armaan wants her to consider him her son, he must stay away from her and never show his face to her again.

Despite Abhira’s continuous pleas for Vidya to forgive Armaan and not push him away, Armaan interrupts and agrees to Vidya’s condition. He announces that both he and Abhira will leave the house forever.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Manish Goenka learns SHOCKING truth about Abhira; latter gets uncomfortable because of Ruhi