Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 28: Vidya asks Rohit and Ruhi to promise THIS

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 28: Armaan and Abhira take Vidya's blessings. Abhira assures Armaan that all misunderstandings will get solved and he will soon return to his mother. The priest arrives to perform the last rites. Armaan and Abhira panic as Kaveri is missing. The family looks for Kaveri.

Meanwhile, Kaveri arrives and tells the priest to perform the last rituals as their family will no longer be together. Kaveri prepares to perform the last rites of her family. Abhira and Armaan are heartbroken. As Vidya arrives to stop Kaveri, the latter bursts out in anger. Kaveri slams Vidya for destroying their family's peace.

Kaveri then slams Armaan for not thinking about his family and just leaving the house after Vidya's decision. She even blames Abhira for not caring for Armaan's family and leaving with him. Kaveri then accuses Abhira, Armaan and Vidya of destroying their Vidya's peace and unity. Kaveri gets upset with Vidya for not thinking about her and the family.

Vidya apologizes to Kaveri but reminds her that she has been a good wife, mother, and daughter-in-law. She mentions how she never received love in return when the time came. Kaveri then gives Vidya a necklace and asks her to break it if she doesn't want her family to be together. Kaveri instructs Vidya that if she wants to keep the family together then she can put that necklace in her neck.

Advertisement

Vidya gets emotional as she recalls her memories with Armaan and Abhira. Kaveri firmly asks Vidya to make a decision on whether she wants to keep the family united. Vidya doesn't destroy the necklace. Kaveri is relieved to know that Vidya wants her family to stay together.

Vidya emotionally explains how the family doesn't understand her emotions. She then reminds Armaan that she pledged to consider him as her son only if he left the house. Kaveri blames Vidya for faking her love for Armaan. She tells Vidya that if Rohit was in Armaan's place, she wouldn't have asked Rohit to go. Vidya walks out in tears.

She breaks down as she realises that no one understands her emotions. As Vidya cries, Rohit and Ruhi arrive to console her. Vidya gets emotional explaining to Rohit how she never treated Armaan and him differently. She mentions that because of Armaan's decision to marry Abhira, she will not have a grandchild. Vidya states that because of Abhira they will never experience the happiness of having a grandchild.

Advertisement

Vidya asks Rohit and Ruhi to plan for a child and take their family's legacy ahead. She asks them to fulfil this wish of their family. Rohit assures Vidya that he will never let his family down and fulfil their wishes.

Armaan cries as he thinks that Vidya will ignore him. Abhira assures him that Vidya will soon forgive him. Armaan agrees with Abhira. Abhira's mangalsutra gets stuck in Armaan's shirt's button. The delivery guy arrives with Vidya's medicine. In a rush, Armaan tears off the button from the shirt to untangle the mangalsutra. Armaan rushes to take Vidya's medicines. Abhira is worried about Armaan's concern.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 27: Abhira and Armaan decide to leave the house but THIS happens