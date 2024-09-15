Pranali Rathod, renowned for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is all set to captivate viewers with her new show, Durga, co-starring Akshay Mishra. In a recent interview, the actress shared how determined she is to leave behind her beloved Akshara image, which fans still fondly associate with her.

In an interview with Times of India, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress revealed that even today, fans still refer to her as ‘Akshu’ when they see her out and about. She noted that viewers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai formed a strong connection with her character.

Pranali Rathod expressed, “I don't think I've been able to break the image of Akshara. Whenever I go out I hear people addressing me as Akshu. It is difficult as the fans have connected immensely with Akshara. They still miss Akshara a lot.”

Pranali mentioned that she will do her best to make her portrayal of Durga as beloved as her role of Akshu. She has made some changes to the character to ensure that viewers see and appreciate the differences, hoping they will connect with Durga as they did with Akshu.

Discussing her choice of projects post her success in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actress reveals her unwavering commitment to her craft. She doesn’t feel pressured, but instead, she focuses on finding compelling stories that deeply resonate with her.

Advertisement

Pranali Rathod stated, “I don't take the pressure that now that I've done a successful show, I've to only do a big or successful show only. Of course I want to be a part of good, big projects. Before Yeh Rishta also the shows I've done have been good.”

Pranali Rathod joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as the new lead after Shivangi Joshi's exit, taking on the role of Akshara Goenka, the daughter of Naira and Kartik. Her on-screen chemistry with Harshad Chopda, who portrayed Abhimanyu Birla, was immensely loved by fans. Many viewers wished for a real-life relationship, endearingly calling them 'AbhiRa' and 'HarShali'.

ALSO READ: Rumours were true, Shraddha Arya makes the much-awaited pregnancy announcement with hubby: ‘We’re expecting….’