Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Harshad Chopda pens cryptic note on people not being there during 'difficult times'; fans REACT

Harshad Chopda is known as a favorite celebrity among fans, and he never fails to amaze them with his social media posts. Whether he's flaunting his chiselled abs or writing thoughtful captions, his posts quickly go viral. Recently, the actor shared an Instagram post after almost six months, and in the caption, he mentioned people not being there for him during difficult times.

It's very hard to ignore Harshad Chopda's amazing pictures. His intense look, million-dollar smile and charm are just unbeatable in this post. However, in the caption of this Instagram post, Harshad penned a thoughtful note about life, disturbing times, destiny and more.

His caption read, "What appear to be difficult , tough or disturbing times are generally blessings in disguise. This i realise every time I look back. The past , the people and their roles , they all seem to blend so seamlessly into the present that I wonder whether it was all planned , accidental or destined. It all seems perfect , whole and complete. With gratitude in my heart I thank you all for being there (and not there) even when I am not there."

Take a look at Harshad Chopda's post here-

However, in the comment section of this post, Harshad commented, "Calling (hug emoticon)" leaving fans intrigued. Commenting on this post, Aditi Sharma wrote, "good to see you big hug."

Fans were quick enough to flood the comment section of Harshad's post with their amazing thoughts and compliments. A fan commented, "After almost 7 months, happy to see you back here in black. Hope you won't disappear again for this long," another user wrote, "Harshad is Harshadifying," another admirer commented, "Whenever you mention us, it just feels soo sooo special" and so on the comments continued.

On Television, Harshad Chopda was last seen in the hit show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In this longest-running drama, Harshad essayed the role of Abhimanyu and starred opposite actress Pranali Rathod, who played Akshara. Their fresh on-screen pairing created magic on the screen. Harshad and Pranali's reel chemistry became a rage among their fans and AbhRa became a trend.

Apart from this, Harshad has been a part of numerous other shows like Tere Liye, Bepannah, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava among others.

