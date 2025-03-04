Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Mar 4: Armaan exhausts his savings; Abhira steps in to support him

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, March 4: The episode begins with Abhira and Armaan feeling worried about Shivani. Armaan blames himself for her condition and decides to get her medicine. When he reaches the seller, he is shocked to learn that the injection costs 2.5 lakhs. He asks for some time to arrange the money, but the seller refuses and demands full payment upfront. Abhira steps in and pays for the injection. Armaan is surprised by her gesture, but Abhira firmly reminds him that Shivani is her responsibility too.

Meanwhile, Aryan tells the family that Armaan is not answering his calls. Kajal wonders if he is still upset, but Manisha says Armaan has every right to be angry after what happened. Kajal insists that Armaan should try to see Vidya’s side of things, but Manisha questions how she would feel if Kaveri had separated Aryan from Kiara. Worried about Armaan, Rohit admits he is lucky to have a brother like him. Vidya, however, stands by her decision and says Rohit will never understand why she acted against Armaan.

Later, Armaan thanks Abhira, but she stops him, reminding him that they are in this together. However, Armaan feels that Abhira is taking on too much responsibility. He then shares that clients are canceling their contracts. When he hesitates about using money for Shivani’s treatment, Abhira reminds him that if he could pay to fix Akshara’s resort, then she can handle Shivani’s expenses.

Advertisement

At the Goenka house, Manish asks Abhir about Kiara’s whereabouts, but Abhir says he doesn’t know. Swarna advises him to be more involved in his wife’s life. Sensing their disappointment, Abhir asks if they are upset because Kiara didn’t perform a ritual. Manish says they can never expect Abhir and Kiara to be responsible. Soon, the family learns that Abhira and Armaan have left the Poddar house with Shivani. Manish calls Abhira, but she refuses to share any details. Surprised, Armaan asks why she lied. Abhira firmly states that she doesn’t want any favors from Manish and is excited to find her own home.

Later, Armaan pays Shivani’s hospital bill, but Sanjay taunts him for using Abhira’s money. Armaan, however, gives him a sharp reply. Abhira then tells Armaan that they can take Shivani home, but Armaan insists on finding a house first. Determined, Abhira takes charge and decides to manage everything herself. The episode ends here.

Advertisement

The episode was watched on Hotstar.