Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Samridhii Shukla reveals dubbing for THIS popular actress in A Family Affair

Samridhii Shukla is earning appreciation for her role as Abhira in one of the longest-running TV serials, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The young actress is not just talented in acting but wears many hats. She is also a voice-over artist.

The actress balances her careers perfectly well, and to her fans' delight, she revealed the recent project she worked on as a voice-over artist. Curious to know? Read on.

Samridhii Shukla’s recent project as a voice-over artist

On July 1, Samridhii Shukla took to social media to share the poster of the 2024 film A Family Affair. In the American romantic comedy film, Samridhii dubbed for the character of Joey King in the Hindi version of the movie.

Taking to social media, she wrote in the caption, “Another one for Joey King! Go watch the family affair on Netflix and hear me in the Hindi version.”

Check out Samridhii Shukla’s post here:

For the unversed, Joey King essayed the role of Zara in the film. The actress rose to fame with the lead role in The Kissing Booth.

Samridhii Shukla’s professional life

Meanwhile, talking about Samridhii Shukla, the actress is currently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai alongside Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani. Although the latter two actors joined the show a few months back, replacing Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe, Samridhii has been associated with the serial since the 4th generation of characters was introduced.

Advertisement

It’s needless to say, her character of Abhira is earning her immense fame and love. Previously, she was seen in the TV serial Saavi Ki Savaari.

Talking about her career as a voice-over artist, the actress continues to surprise her fans with her talent. She began her career as a voice-over artist at just eleven, lending her voice to popular cartoon series like Doraemon, Little Singham, Chhota Bheem Aur Krishna, The Powerpuff Girls, and many more over the years.

Among the recent projects, she recently dubbed for the character of Eloise Bridgerton in the Hindi version of the popular series Bridgerton 3.

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Season 3: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Samridhii Shukla dubbed for THIS character in Hindi