Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, August 5: Poddar men enter the veneration disguised as women; Abhira exposes Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, August 5, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Poddar men watching the ladies perform a customary dance. Rohit questions how they will enter the Mangla Gauri veneration. Krish signs Armaan’s secret plan.

Anuradha inquires if Kaveri is getting Armaan married to Abhira. She replies that nothing is finalized yet. Manisha asks Abhira to do all rituals wholeheartedly to please God and get her wishes fulfilled.

Armaan tells Madhav to wear the lehenga. He teases Armaan. Sanjay is reluctant to follow Armaan’s instructions. He tries to back off but Madhav and Manoj forcefully make him wear the female outfit. Armaan orders his boy gang to remain careful as all the men get dressed up as women. Armaan makes a funny remark about Madhav and Krish’s height and urges them to walk with lowered backs.

Poddar men secretly see the ladies as they get involved in interesting games. Abhira wins the balancing game. Anuradha praises her and gets a glimpse of young Kaveri in Abhira. She attempts to leave but her friend stops her.

Armaan along with his group also joins the ladies for a dance. Abhira gets suspicious about Armaan being disguised as a woman. She pokes fun at him. As she mentions about finding a new boyfriend, Armaan gets provoked and removes his dupatta. All the men are exposed. Kaveri questions Armaan. He says Madhav, Manoj and Sanjay were missing their better halves. Anuradha hails love between Armaan and Abhira.

Abhira laughs at Armaan. They share a light-hearted moment. Madhav shares with Vidya that they brought Rohit along as he might be getting bored at home. Vidya talks about Ruhi.

Anuradha asks all ladies to read poems for their partners. Vidya, Manisha and Kajal please Madhav, Manoj and Sanjay with their words. Abhira disappoints Armaan after she refuses to say a line for him. He insists on her. Abhira then mesmerizes Armaan with her beautiful words for him. They dance together.

Madhav and Vidya urge Kaveri to accept Abhira for Armaan. She stays adamant on her decision. Ruhi makes an entry at the event. She interrupts Armaan and Abhira’s romance and rushes to hug Rohit, leaving everyone shocked. The episode ends here.

