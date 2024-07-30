Hina Khan shares a peek at a day in her life amid battle with breast cancer, see here

Hina Khan is diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer but she is fighting the disease with a lot of positivity. Every day, she reveals how she is coping with her fight against cancer. Well, she has to visit the hospital for her chemo sessions and today, the actress revealed a day in her life which will move you to tears.

Hina Khan shows her a typical day in her life:

Hina Khan, earlier today took to her Instagram handle to reveal how a day in her life looks. She shared the snap from her hospital room. It looked like Hina, was having her breakfast as the blue tray included a bowl of half-filled curd. Next to the same was the bed, where it looks like the actress's chemo sessions take place.

Take a look at Hina Khan's one day in life post:

When Hina Khan flaunted her scars:

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress does not shy away from showing off her scars. She had posted a selfie, showing off her scar mark on the neck, and was wearing a T-shirt that had a caption written, "Good Things Coming."

Hina had revealed to the world earlier that she was battling stage 3 breast cancer. After sharing the tough news, with her fans she has been giving them daily updates related to her health.

Hina Khan's fight with cancer:

Hina, who is in a steady relationship with Rocky Jaiswal has made a lot of adjustments related to her lifestyle. She also expressed gratitude to the hospital staff who were providing her with good care. Despite facing different challenges, the 36-year-old star has resumed her work commitments. She also posted a clip of taking up her first work assignment after her diagnosis.

The caption written by the Bigg Boss 11 actress will motivate you. It read, "Walking the talk is challenging, especially when facing life’s biggest challenges. So, give yourself a break on bad days; it’s okay… you deserve it. However, don’t forget to live your life on the good days, no matter how few they are. These days still hold importance. Accept the change, embrace the difference, and NORMALISE it.”

Hina Khan's work front:

The actress is best known for her character Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has also taken part in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8, Bigg Boss 11, and also Bigg Boss 14.

