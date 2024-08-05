Bigg Boss 14 THROWBACK: When Rakhi Sawant expressed her love for Abhinav Shukla in THIS crazy way

When we talk about Bigg Boss, Rakhi Sawant is one such contestant who has always raised the bar high in terms of entertainment in the show. She has been a part of various seasons of the show. Every time, Rakhi Sawant enters the Bigg Boss house, the level of entertainment is bound to go higher.

In Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant had a soft spot for Abhinav Shukla which initially started as entertainment but later took a very bizarre turn. In one of the episodes, Rakhi Sawant is seen writing Abhinav’s name all over her body and roaming around the house showing her love for him.

Rakhi Sawant, in one of the episodes, takes help from Devoleena Bhattacharjee to write Abhinav Shukla’s name all over her body with red lipstick. Rakhi Sawant was wearing a sports bra and a pair of denim shorts with Abhinav’s name written all over her body. She was roaming around the house saying that true love never hides.

She also gave an example of Heer Ranjha and Laila Majnu in the context of how people have tried to keep these famous couples away from each other, causing hindrance in their love story. She also tried to barter her former husband Ritesh with co-contestant Arshi Khan for washing utensils post dinner alongside Abhinav Shukla.

All other housemates seemed a little disgusted with Rakhi’s activities. While Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla decided not to pay attention to her, other contestants like Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli felt a little uncomfortable looking at her. Vikas Gupta, on the other hand, praised her actions by saying that Rakhi does what people can’t even imagine, and it is entertaining for the audience.

Arshi Khan later told Rakhi Sawant about her actions and tried to explain how irritating it would be for Rubina to see her doing this.

However, this was not the only time when Rakhi Sawant crossed her limits with other contestants. In the same season, she also ripped Rahul Mahajan’s clothes during a task which alerted the rest of the housemates to not take every action of hers as entertainment.

