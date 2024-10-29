Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Ruhi finds out Abhira is pregnant; Neeraj to take revenge on them

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, one of the longest-running television serials, is currently keeping viewers hooked with the plot around Abhira’s pregnancy. Amid this, the Poddar family is preparing for Charu’s wedding. But it seems not everything will go smoothly, as Neeraj, her husband-to-be, is not as good as he portrayed himself to be.

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it was shown Armaan and Abhira found out that someone tried to assault Charu. However, fearing the reputation of her family being damaged, Charu requested them to remain silent and didn’t reveal the perpetrator’s name. But Abhira and Armaan will find out that Neeraj tried to assault her.

The precap of the recent episode showed Abhira slapping Neeraj in front of all family members, shocking everyone. But Bollywood Life’s spoiler report suggests that Neeraj will prove his innocence and Charu will also not support Abhira by remaining silent about the assault. As the wedding preparation continues amid this chaos, Ruhi finds out that Abhira is pregnant.

Ruhi will question Abhira as to why she kept her pregnancy secret from the family. Neeraj will see them in the room talking and to take revenge, he will set the room on fire. The two sisters will be trapped there and Abhira’s health will worsen and she will fall unconscious. Armaan will reach there and see the room engulfed in smoke. Will he be able to save them?

Advertisement

Viewers are eagerly waiting to find out how the Poddar family, particularly Vidya and Kaveri, reacts once they find out Abhira is pregnant. Also, it will be interesting to see if Charu stands up for the truth and tells her family about the assault.

Talking about the serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai features Rohit Purohit as Armaan and Samridhii Shukla as Abhira in the lead roles. Other actors include Garvita Sadhwani, Romiit Raaj, Shruti Ulfat, and Anita Raj, among others. The serial airs every day at 9:30 PM.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira will get pregnant; Will she reveal the news to Poddar family?