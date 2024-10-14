Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira will get pregnant; Will she reveal the news to Poddar family?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, one of the longest-running television serials, has taken major turns and twists that have altered the track. Currently, the Poddar family is divided into two owing to the conflicts between Vidya and Kaveri. Amidst this, Abhira will reportedly get pregnant. But she will be in a tough spot as she will have to choose between her child and herself.

The family members, particularly Vidya and Ruhi don’t leave an opportunity to taunt Abhira about her infertility. In the upcoming episodes, it will be shown that she will again hear the taunts and go to the temple to pray. She will feel dizzy and given her health issues, she will decide to get a check-up.

After the tests, she will find out she is pregnant. But the doctor will suggest she abort the child as it can be risky for her own life. Abhira will face internal conflicts as she will decide if she will reveal the news to Armaan and his family. Reportedly, she will decide to keep the child even after knowing about the risks involved.

On the other hand, Kaveri is stabbed during a family function by a contract killer who was hired to kill Abhira. Abhira and Armaan will rush to save her. It will be interesting to see how the drama unfolds and if the situations will bring Abhira and Vidya closer to each other.

Meanwhile, talking about the current plot, in the recent episode, it was shown that Abhira is handed over the new cabin after Kaveri gets excited hearing the news of her winning the airline case. Sanjay and Ruhi will manipulate Manisha and Manoj saying that Abhira knew about Kaveri’s intentions of giving the cabin to Manoj, so Abhira intentionally ruined it.

Manisha will confront Abhira on this in front of all family members and Kaveri will defend the latter. The Poddar family will be divided into two owing to the conflicts.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai features Rohit Purohit as Armaan, and Samridhii Shukla as Abhira in lead roles. Other actors include Romiit Raaj as Rohit and Garvita Sadhwani as Ruhi, Anita Raaj as Kaveri, among others. The Rajan Shahi-produced show airs from Monday to Sunday at 9:30 PM on Star Plus.

