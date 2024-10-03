Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Is Abhira behind Ruhi’s accident? Here’s the truth

The popular television serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata recently took a three-month leap. Post this, a lot of changes have been introduced in the plot. One such change that surprised the viewers was Abhira and Ruhi’s closeness. Now, according to reports, viewers can expect a drastic plot twist as Ruhi will have an accident and the family members will blame Abhira.

In the recent episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Abhira is busy preparing for Vidya’s birthday. Ruhi and Rohit encourage her to plan for the celebrations, while Armaan tries to stop her. On the big day, everyone enjoys it except Abhira and Armaan who stay away from the party. However, Vidya will find out that Abhira is behind the arrangement and she will insult the newlyweds again.

She will also make it clear that she has only one son and daughter-in-law; Rohit and Ruhi. Hearing the words, Armaan will get angry at Abhira and tell her that she has ruined Vidya’s special day. He will storm out of the party and Abhira will run after him. Ruhi will also follow them outside.

Armaan will leave in the car even though Abhira will try to stop him. Feeling clueless, Abhira will also take a car and chase Armaan. But as she reverses the car, she sees Ruhi lying unconscious behind the car. She will scream her name and all the family members will gather. Vidya will blame Abhira for the accident.

After the doctors check Ruhi, it will be revealed that she is pregnant. She will tell everyone that Abhira didn’t hit her. Well, it will be interesting to see how Armaan and Abhira handle the pregnancy news. It has already been revealed that Armaan will make a decision to stop hurting Abhira as he will realize that it’s difficult for her to see Ruhi pregnant. Will AbhiMaan’s story come to an end?

After the leap, Armaan and Abhira are struggling in their relationship as the former is still caught up with Vidya’s resentment toward them. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, featuring Rohit Purohit, Samridhii Shukla, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj in lead roles airs Monday to Sunday at 9:30 PM.

