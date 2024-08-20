Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, August 20: Abhira doubts her ability to safeguard Armaan’s costly ring

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, August 20, 2024, episode: The episode begins with Vidya giving a betel leaf to Abhira. She directs Abhira to extend the first invitation of her wedding to God by writing her and Armaan’s names on the leaf and then putting it in the feet of the Almighty.

Abhira apologizes to Vidya for the name-changing drama. Vidya says that she might not like how Abhira said no to Kaveri, but she still supports her decision. Kaveri confronts Abhira. She questions whether this is how Abhira is trying to win her heart. She doubts her ability to be a good daughter-in-law.

Abhira defends herself and states that she could have never kept the family united with a broken inside. Kaveri replies that a family will never be together if its members start thinking about their own happiness. She takes Vidya’s example and explains to Abhira how she is handling the Poddars and fulfilling her responsibilities. Kaveri then instructs Abhira to brace herself as it would not be an easy journey to be Armaan’s wife. Abhira gets worried.

Kajal and Manisha show Abhira the engagement rings. She feels they are quite expensive and hesitates to try them. At Manisha's insistence, Abhira wears the ring. Kajal advises her to fit in the family just like her finger fits in the ring.

Abhira gets restless when Kajal and Manisha ask her to keep Armaan’s ring safely with her. She believes she cannot take this authority. Kaveri witnesses Abhira take deep breaths and assumes she is getting weak. She plans to mold Abhira according to the culture of the Poddar family.

Armaan reaches to meet Abhira, who makes an attempt to convince him to keep the ring with him. She was shocked to learn about its cost of Rs 1 crore. Armaan encourages Abhira to deal with the situation, and she gets motivated. They romance each other and express excitement about their engagement.

Ruhi thinks about her failure because of Anupama. Rohit praises Abhira and criticizes Ruhi for her regressive thoughts. On the other hand, Abhira puts the ring safely inside the rice container. Two thieves plan to rob the ring. Abhira is concerned as she ponders over the price of the ring. The episode concludes here.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

