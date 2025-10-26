Bigg Boss 19 Double Eviction: Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama get eliminated from Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss 19, October 26, Episode Highlights: In today's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Kunickaa Sadanand and Farrhana Bhatt engage in heated exchange. Both pass pointed remarks at each other. Further, Baseer Ali clarifies that he and Nehal Chudasama are friends. Later, Nehal faces eviction. Not only her, but Baseer also gets evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house and the double elimination leaves the housemates extremely shocked.

Mika Singh makes special appearance during Weekend Ka Vaar episode

In one of the segments, Gaurav Khanna mimics Nehal Chudasama. Salman Khan asks the Anupamaa actor to mimic Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, and Kunickaa Sadanand. As the episode proceeds, Mika Singh joins Salman on the stage and makes a banger entry. Later, the contestants participate in a task wherein they criticize and praise each other's journey in the house.

After a while, Tanya and Amaal confront each other. The former says that he didn't understand her while the music composer questions her for talking to Farrhana Bhatt. The duo discuss their bond and friendship that they developed over a period of 9 weeks. Meanwhile, to promote her upcoming film, Jatadhara, Sonakshi Sinha comes to the Bigg Boss 19 stage.

Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama get evicted

Salman Khan introduces a venting machine for the nominated contestants, i.e. Nehal, Baseer, Gaurav, and Pranit. The more they vent out their anger and frustration about a contestant, the more goodies they will receive along with the eviction results. Firstly, Gaurav criticises Nehal and then turns out to be safe. In the second turn, Nehal expresses anger at Farrhana, and her result shows ‘eliminated.’

Then after, Pranit shows his frustration for Kunickaa and Farrhana. Moreover, he is declared safe. Lastly, Baseer receives the ‘eliminated’ card. The double eviction leaves housemates shocked. Farrhana gets emotional in response to Nehal’s elimination.

The episode ends.

