Satish Shah Funeral: David Dhawan, Farah Khan, Naseeruddin Shah arrive; Rupali Ganguly breaks down at final journey

Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away on Saturday, October 25, at his Bandra residence due to kidney failure. He was 74. The actor had undergone a kidney transplant three months ago and had been dealing with kidney-related complications in recent months. His sudden demise came while he was having lunch, confirmed his manager Ramesh Kadatala.

The late actor’s funeral was held on Sunday, October 26, in Mumbai at Pawan Hans crematorium. Before the cremation, his mortal remains were kept at his residence in Bandra from 10 am to 11 am for close friends and family to pay their respects. Many prominent figures from the film and television industry attended to offer their condolences.

Here’s who arrived at Satish Shah’s last rites

Several well-known celebrities visited Satish Shah’s home and crematorium to pay tribute. Film director David Dhawan, choreographer Farah Khan, actors Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff, Johnny Lever, Kunal Kohli, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Aanjjan Srivastav were among those present. Shatrughan Sinha also attended the final rites.

The cast and crew of Shah’s iconic sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai gathered to honor their colleague. Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajesh Kumar, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghvan, Deven Bhojani, and Jamnadas Majethia were all present. A paparazzo video captured Rupali Ganguly visibly emotional as she broke down in her car on arrival. She had portrayed the daughter-in-law of Shah’s character in the beloved show.

Satish Shah’s contributions to Indian cinema and television were immense. Dubbed the ‘Comedy King’ in the 1980s, he gained recognition through the sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi. He continued to star in shows like Filmi Chakkar, Ghar Jamai, and the cult classic Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. His film career, which began in 1976 during his time at FTII, took off with Kundan Shah’s Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro in 1981. He later appeared in blockbusters like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Main Hoon Na, Fanaa, and Kal Ho Na Ho.

The funeral concluded later Sunday morning with Shah’s family performing the last rites. As tributes continue to pour in, Satish Shah will be remembered for his iconic roles, impeccable comic timing, and his warm presence in the film and television fraternity.

