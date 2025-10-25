Ajith Kumar flaunts his spiritual tattoo for 1st time in temple visit with wife Shalini and son Aadvik - PICS

Ajith Kumar is currently balancing his passion for both cinema and car racing. Recently, the actor was seen taking a break from both pursuits as he visited a temple in Palakkad, Kerala. However, many fans were quick to notice the superstar's spiritual tattoo for the first time.

Ajith Kumar seeks blessings at temple in Palakkad alongside Shalini and son Aadvik

In a recent post shared by Shalini Ajith Kumar, the former actress gave fans a glimpse of their temple visit. Ajith Kumar was seen in a traditional look, revealing his chest tattoo for the very first time. The tattoo appeared to depict a Hindu goddess.

While Shalini opted for a yellow outfit, their son Aadvik was also seen wearing attire similar to his father's. Sharing the pictures, Shalini captioned the post, “A day of blessings and togetherness…”

See the post here:

Ajith Kumar’s next movie

Ajith Kumar is next set to collaborate with director Adhik Ravichandran following the success of Good Bad Ugly (GBU). The Vivegam actor recently revealed during his racing event in Barcelona that the screenplay for his next movie is currently in development.

As he is bound by the production company's contract, the actor could not reveal further details about the project but emphasized that fans will have to wait for an official announcement.

Meanwhile, director Adhik Ravichandran confirmed that he will be helming the project, marking his second collaboration with his idol. The filmmaker explained that while GBU was a fan-service venture catering primarily to Ajith's fan base, his next film would be a complete action entertainer designed to appeal to all types of audiences, supported by a strong screenplay.

More about Good Bad Ugly

Ajith Kumar last starred in the action-comedy film Good Bad Ugly (GBU). Written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the movie narrates the story of AK, a former gangster known in the underworld as Red Dragon.

After the birth of his son, AK renounces crime and atones for his past by serving an 18-year prison sentence. However, upon his release, his son is framed for a crime, forcing him to return to his old ways to rescue him before it's too late.

Aside from the Mankatha star, the film featured a stellar ensemble cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Karthikeya Dev, Sunil, Prabhu, Priya Prakash Varrier, and several others.

