Does Rashmika Mandanna have 8-hour work rule? The Girlfriend producer says, ‘She was available when…’

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to hit the big screens this November with her long-awaited romantic drama The Girlfriend. As the film's trailer was recently released, producer SKN (Sreenivasa Kumar) highly praised the actress for her dedication and for not imposing any restrictions on her working hours.

Producer lauds Rashmika Mandanna for not keeping work hour restrictions

Speaking at The Girlfriend's trailer launch event, the producer emphasized that Rashmika Mandanna had never restricted her time when it came to work and was always available whenever required.

The producer stated, “Rashmika never imposed any restrictions on us regarding the shooting schedule. She is the only actress in India who does not impose work-hour restrictions. She was always available whenever needed and worked beyond the stipulated hours without any complaints.”

He went on to add that her trust in the team and her selfless attitude spoke volumes about her character. According to him, Rashmika truly believed in The Girlfriend and supported the team wholeheartedly. Unlike others, she loved her work and did not consider it merely a job.

The Girlfriend trailer showcases Rashmika’s raw performance

The makers of The Girlfriend unveiled its trailer ahead of its release on November 7, 2025. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the upcoming Telugu film follows the turbulent journey of Bhooma, a young woman trapped in a suffocating relationship with her classmate.

The movie is expected to explore the challenges the protagonist faces with her toxic boyfriend, with the involvement of a mysterious woman further intensifying her pain and suffering.

The trailer features the Pushpa actress delivering a raw and powerful performance, joined by Dheekshith Shetty and Anu Emmanuel as co-leads. Rao Ramesh and Rohini also play pivotal roles, with music composed by Hridayam fame Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Watch the trailer here:

Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Rashmika Mandanna last appeared in the lead role in the romantic horror comedy Thamma, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is part of the MHCU cinematic universe.

Looking ahead, the actress is expected to star in Allu Arjun's magnum opus venture, tentatively titled AA22xA6. Directed by Atlee, the movie will reportedly feature her in a negative role, with Deepika Padukone also appearing as one of the co-stars.

