Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has a secret technique to impress mothers, reveals Raghav Juyal: ‘Ekdum acha bachcha…’

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut show The Ba***ds of Bollywood released almost a month back, but the netizens are still going gaga over it. One of the most loved characters of the show had to be that of Raghav Juyal. His brilliant acting and comic timing have made him a fan favorite. But there was something about Shah Rukh Khan’s son that made him a favorite of the actor’s mother, and in a recent interview, Juyal spoke about the same.

Raghav Juyal’s mother was impressed by Aryan Khan’s habits

Talking to Yuvaa’s YouTube channel, Raghav Juyal was asked about Aryan Khan. Praising the young lad, The Ba***ds of Bollywood star revealed that he is amazing and very brave. Further talking about one of his habits, Juyal said that whenever Shah Rukh Khan’s son visits his mom, he will touch her feet. “Ekdum acha bachcha ban jata hai toh moms say ‘iski tarah bano, dekho ise, kitna sansakri ladka hai’ (He turns into a well-behaved guy so moms say ‘Be like him, look at him, he is so well mannered).

When Raghav would confront him by saying that he changes in front of his mom, then he would say, “Yahi toh meri technique hai.” (That’s my technique). The dancer turned actor also revealed that Khan would tell him that all his friends' mothers like him and allow them to go out with him.

Raghav Juyal on his first experience of stepping inside Mannat

Earlier, in an interview with NDTV, Raghav Juyal shared some inside details about his first visit to Mannat, a palatial abode that left him surprised. He had said that the first time he entered his house, he had to go through a scanner like the ones at the airport.

Jokingly, he said that when he entered Mannat, he recalled asking Aryan where his room was, not realising that this was Shah Rukh Khan’s house, where you wouldn't have rooms, but an entire floor. Later, he revealed Khan took him to his room, which was an entire floor. “We sat there and jammed, and later we went out for dinner with his friends."

