BTS’ Jimin, J-Hope, Jin and V ring in Chuseok celebrations with heartfelt wishes: ‘Eat lots of delicious food’

The ongoing Chuseok holiday in South Korea has brought a myriad of celebrations across the K-pop spectrum. With stars pouring in their wishes for fans in adorable Hanbok fits and finger-licking food displays, the internet has been full of warmth commemorating the harvest festival. In line with the holidays, the BTS members also took to their social media to share their happiness with the fans. They each had a unique way of ringing in the holidays, with J-Hope and Jimin treating the fans to a selca (a selfie), meanwhile V expressed his envy over wanting to eat some varied jeons (savory pancakes). Jin was his usual self, poking fun and spreading joy with his presence.

BTS rings in Chuseok with messages to fans

On the first day of the holiday, J-Hope shared a couple of newly taken photos with the BTS ARMY. Appearing fresh-faced, his no makeup look was warmly welcomed by them. He also shared a peek at the table full of delicacies prepped by his family members as an ancestral offering. He seemed to be enjoying himself with his kin in his hometown. “Have a nice Chuseok Hoseok holiday,” he wrote with a pun on his own name, Jung Hoseok, to which Jin reciprocated the wish with his own, “Happy Chuseok to all of us.”

On the other hand, Jimin also shared a selfie, sending over his wishes, “Are you having a good Chuseok? I hope you eat lots of delicious food and have a happy time with your family!!” His young appearance seemed to have shocked everyone, including Jin, who commented, “Are you a new/rookie actor?” Jin’s older brother shared a peek into their celebrations with a table full of delicacies.

Finally, V, who was overseas, attending the 2026 Womenswear Paris Fashion Week show for Celine, returned to South Korea and, after having missed most of the holiday, seemed to be feeling like the rest of us— in deep want of more tasty food. He shared his Google search result with different types of jeons being visible.

During an earlier livestream, leader RM spoke about the pressure of marriage and being affected by hate comments, which are common points of concern during holidays.

