TXT’s Soobin, ZB1’s Zhang Hao and ONEUS’s Keonhee get phones thrown at them by fans during China vacation

Private vacation turned into horror for K-pop stars as TOMORROW X TOGETHER leader Soobin, ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao, and ONEUS member Keonhee traveled to China for a trip with their friends. On September 8, the three were suddenly spotted at the Incheon International Airport by sasaeng fans who leaked their whereabouts. Soon after landing, they were mobbed by hordes of people on their arrival in China. Unaware of the situation, the three singers were caught off guard and had to deal with the mess on their own without the security of any bodyguards. Many even stalked them to their hotel and threw phones at them.

Soobin fights back against rude fans in China

After getting some days off from their busy schedules, the friend group comprising Soobin, Zhang Hao, and Keonhee headed off to China to rest a little, away from the following eyes and lenses in South Korea. However, their location was leaked to many, which resulted in them being followed around and even being swarmed at the airport. The three who were unprepared for the masses flocking around them were surprised and tried their best to evade them, walking through tens of fans. They had no bodyguards with them, as it was a private schedule meant to be enjoyed with friends.

Eventually, they managed to get some security who joined them at the hotel. Letting them walk into an elevator by blocking others, the three singers entered one by one, but they were treated rudely as a fan threw their phone at them. Shocked by it, the bodyguards waved their hands no and then tried to stop any more such instances. Soobin, who seemed taken aback, took hold of the phone lying in front of them and threw it back with force. Another phone came flying back in, it was thrown back out, and the surprised face of the personnel was seen in clips shared by onlookers.

