Inside Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse: How the Khan family spends time with horses to massive private lawn and waterfall

Salman Khan’s famed Panvel farmhouse, located on Mumbai’s outskirts, was the setting for a recent family retreat. While the sprawling property often features in the news, this time, it came to life through candid moments posted by his nephews, revealing a side of the estate rarely seen in the public eye.

A quiet escape with kids, cousins and nature

Over the weekend, Nirvan Khan and Arhaan Khan shared a series of photos capturing everyday family fun, swimming, nature walks, ATV rides, and riverside strolls. Among the snapshots: Nirvan enjoying in waterfall with Arpita Khan Sharma, Ayat and Ahil; Ayat enjoying joyrides; Aunt Alvira posing with Nirvan and Arhaan; scenes of crossing rivers, walking through forested terrain, and children competing in arcade-style basketball.

The images also showed picturesque views, a cave with a waterfall, misty mountains, horses grazing, and confirmed the farmhouse is more than just a party spot. In one post, Arhaan dubbed the trip a “big brother bootcamp,” as he carried Ayat on his shoulders and joined her in playful games.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on October 5. The visits from Salman’s family to the hospital and the farm retreat came close together.

Sprawling across roughly 150 acres, the property—known as Arpita Farms—reportedly features three bungalows, complete with wooden interiors, rustic accents, large windows, a gym, and a swimming pool. The extensive grounds also include stables, farm animals, and natural terrain perfect for exploration.

What stands out is the juxtaposition of relaxed family life with hints of adventure. Raghav Juyal, in a recent interview, recalled staying at the farmhouse and said, “He loves to host… At 3 a.m., he even took us to watch horses mating. I’d never seen anything like it.” He described the place as “better than a five-star experience” with ATVs coming out at 4 am and parties stretching through the night.

