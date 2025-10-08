Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Day 7: Rishab Shetty's divine HIT film continues glorious run, nets Rs 7.50 crore on Wednesday

Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) recorded an excellent hold on Wednesday, dropping by just 5 percent or so over its first Monday. It collected Rs 7.50 crore net on Day 7, bringing the total cume to Rs 94 crore net at the Hindi box office. The typical Monday to Wednesday drop after the introduction of discounted Tuesday has been around 20-25 percent.

Though the movie had an underwhelming opening, it picked up well over the weekend. Kantara: Chapter 1 is sustaining strongly on weekdays, which shows that the audience appreciation is there. The extended opening week is headed to finish around Rs 101 crore approx. but more importantly, it will be ending the week with around Rs 7 crore net day, which will be a strong base going into second week..

Kantara: Chapter 1 has an open run until Diwali 2025 releases

There is no major new release next week so its second Friday is expected to continue with a similar strong hold. If it keeps on performing on the expected lines, the Rishab Shetty starrer will add Rs 50 crore in the second week, setting it for Rs 180 crore to Rs 190 crore net final in Hindi.

The film will have another open weekend in third week and then the Diwali period will start. There will be strong competition from Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat post the Lakshmi Puja day, but we have seen holdovers with reception sustaining well even after new releases in recent years. Kantara: Chapter 1 may manage that as well and depending on how well it utilizes the Diwali week, it could even hit Rs 200 crore net mark.

Backed by Hombale Films, Kantara: Chapter 1 has already crossed the lifetime collections of its previous part in the Hindi belt. The Rishab Shetty starrer remained unaffected by its rival release, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Day-wise box office collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 in Hindi:

Day Hindi Box Office 1 Rs 17.75 crore 2 Rs 11.00 crore 3 Rs 18.25 crore 4 Rs 21.50 crore 5 Rs 8.00 crore 6 Rs 10.00 crore 7 Rs 7.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 94.00 crore net

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collections: Inches Closer to 400cr Worldwide, Karnataka Wreaking Havoc