War 2 OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR starrer online

War 2, the sixth film of the YRF spy universe, is gearing up for its digital debut, after its theatrical release during the Independence Day weekend 2025. The spy action drama, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, met with average reception during its theatrical run. Let's see if the movie can impress the audience on the streaming platform. Here's when and where you can watch War 2 online.

When and where to watch War 2?

Backed by Yash Raj Films, War 2 is set to stream on Netflix from October 9th, 2025 onwards. The streaming giant shared an official poster from the film imprinted with the OTT release date. The caption reads, “Double the rage. Double the rampage. Ready for the War? (With fire emoji) #War2OnNetflix. Watch War 2, out 9 October on Netflix.”

The movie will be available to stream in multiple languages including, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Box office performance of War 2

War 2, released on August 14 (Thursday) in cinemas, which gave it a 4-day weekend. The movie began its box office journey by clocking Rs 28 crore net in Hindi. It further witnessed a decent run and wrapped its extended opening weekend at Rs 125 crore nett. The movie met with mixed-bag reactions which hampered its business to a larger extent as it could collect only Rs 171 crore nett in its entire theatrical run, emerging as the lowest grosser of YRF spy universe.

The worldwide cume of War 2 ended around Rs 361 crore gross. The Hrithik Roshan- Jr NTR film released alongside Rajinikanth's Coolie in cinemas, which performed better in South Indian and overseas markets.

Cast and Crew of War 2

Hrithik Roshan reprised his character of Agent Kabir Dhaliwal from the 2019 released spy action movie, War. Kiara Advani essayed the character of Kavya Luthra, the daughter of R&AW chief, Colonel Luthra (played by Ashutosh Rana). Jr NTR donned the character of Vikram, who is equally clever and powerful as Kabir but chooses a wrong path and turns an enemy for the country.

Ayan Mukerji helmed the movie, with Aditya Chopra serving as the writer.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

