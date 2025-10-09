Priyanka Chopra begins Karva Chauth festivities with Nick Jonas’ name in mehendi, daughter Malti joins the celebration

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has begun celebrating Karva Chauth early this year, showing her love and devotion to husband Nick Jonas. The actress, who divides her time between India and the U.S. for work, shared glimpses of her festive preparations on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra’s mehendi features Nick Jonas’ name in Hindi

Priyanka offered fans a sneak peek of her Karva Chauth mehendi design, which stood out for its intricate yet minimalistic pattern. What caught everyone’s attention was the sweet detail, Nick’s official name, Nicolas, written in Hindi. The actress has been celebrating Karva Chauth annually in the U.S. with her family, keeping her cultural roots alive even while living abroad.

Adding to the festive charm, Priyanka’s daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, also joined the celebrations. The proud mother shared a photo of her three-year-old’s little hands decorated with mehendi tattoos, marking Malti’s adorable participation in the ritual.

Here’s what Priyanka Chopra said about her spiritual bond with Nick Jonas

In a previous interview on Victoria’s Secret’s VS Voices podcast, Priyanka opened up about her and Nick’s spiritual alignment despite coming from different religious backgrounds. She was raised in a Hindu family, while Nick grew up in a Christian household.

Speaking about their shared beliefs, Priyanka said, “Spiritually, Nick and I align when it comes to our feelings and our relationship with our faith. Of course, we have been raised with different faiths. I am a believer that eventually, religion is a map to get to the same destination, which is God. So, whatever your faith has been when you were raised, we are all going in the same direction to a higher power. We both align on that.”

A look at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ journey

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in a grand ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 1 and 2, 2018. The couple honored both their traditions with Christian and Hindu weddings. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, through surrogacy.

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently filming SS Rajamouli’s upcoming jungle adventure project featuring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj. The much-awaited first look of the film is expected to release in November.

ALSO READ: Inside Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse: How the Khan family spends time with horses to massive private lawn and waterfall