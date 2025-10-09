Vrusshabha Release Date: Mohanlal’s bilingual period actioner to hit big screen on November 6, 2025

Vrusshabha, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, recently unveiled its teaser, promising an epic period venture. Directed by Nanda Kishore, the movie was initially announced to hit theaters during Diwali this year, but it appears that the release will be delayed by a couple of weeks.

Mohanlal confirms release date for Vrusshabha

Mohanlal recently took to his social media handle to share an update about Vrusshabha’s release date. The film is now set to hit the big screens on November 6, 2025.

Sharing the announcement, Lalettan wrote, “The ground shakes. The sky burns. Destiny has chosen its warrior. #Vrusshabha arrives on 6th November!”

The teaser of Vrusshabha was unveiled by the makers a couple of weeks ago. It offers a brief look into the world crafted for this action drama. Mohanlal appears as a king in a past life, exuding a dominating avatar as he wields a sword with his magnetic presence.

While embracing its period setting, the film also explores the theme of reincarnation. This film also marks the first time the superstar portrays a king on screen.

Joining the veteran actor, Vrusshabha features Ragini Dwivedi and Samarjit Lankesh in co-lead roles. Reportedly, the movie explores the tale of two rival kings who are reincarnated as father and son, navigating action and emotional struggles.

Watch the teaser here:

Vrusshabha is written and directed by Nanda Kishore and co-produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The film’s musical soundtrack and background scores are composed by Sam CS.

Mohanlal’s upcoming movies

Mohanlal last starred in the lead role in Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad. The movie followed the story of Sandeep Balakrishnan, an affluent businessman who recently underwent a heart transplant surgery.

After the donor’s daughter persuades him to attend her engagement ceremony in Pune, his life takes a new turn as he begins to embrace the simplicities of relationships and emotional bonds.

Looking ahead, Lalettan is currently filming for Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph. In addition, he will soon appear alongside Mammootty in the much-anticipated multistarrer spy film Patriot.

Apart from Mammootty and Mohanlal, the film features a stellar cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Darshana Rajendran, and many others.

