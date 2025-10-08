Lee Junho, Kim Min Ha’s Typhoon Family OTT Release: Date, time, how to watch online, cast and plot

Lee Junho is finally returning to our screens, 2 years after the success of King the Land with YoonA. The romantic CEO is now a teeth-gritting one in his latest project alongside Pachinko fame Kim Min Ha. Typhoon Family takes viewers back in time to the days of the IMF crisis and how it hit big and small businesses alike.

When and where can fans watch Typhoon Family?

Fans of Lee Junho and Kim Min Ha can check out their first-ever collaboration for Typhoon Family soon. Across 16 episodes, the office romance K-drama will air from October 11, 2025, and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 pm KST (5:50 pm IST) on tvN. It will also be made available globally on OTT platform Netflix for international viewers.

What is the story of Typhoon Family?

Set in 1997, the show is focused on the Typhoon Trading Company, which is run by the Kang family. As the major financial crisis hits the small business, it is brought to its knees, drowning in troubles. After the passing of the company’s competent owner and Kang Tae Pung’s father, there seems to be no tomorrow for it. However, the once unbothered and unwilling son steps into his father’s shoes to take over the charge of the company and its employees, who work like a family. He tries his best to bring it out of the trenches and save it from bankruptcy.

There, he meets one of the most dedicated workers of the team, Oh Mi Seon, who works hard as the eldest daughter in her family and the bookkeeper at the office, but soon, looking at the situation, takes up other responsibilities to keep the company afloat. The two bond over their common goal and form a strong bond.

Typhoon Family cast lineup

The K-drama stars Lee Junho as Kang Tae Pung and Kim Min Ha as Oh Mi Seon. They are joined by Sung Dong Il, Lee Chang Hoon, Lee Sang Jin, Kim Jae Hwa, Kim Ji Young, Kim Min Seok, Mu Jin Sung, Jin Seon Kyu, Kim Sang Ho, Kwon Han Sol, Kim Young Ok, and Park Sung Yeon, in crucial roles.

ALSO READ: 11 K-dramas and OTT releases to watch in October 2025: From Would You Marry Me to Typhoon Family and Moon River