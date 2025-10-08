Jolly LLB 3 Box Office 3rd Wednesday: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi starrer continues downward trajectory, nets Rs 55 lakh

Jolly LLB 3 recorded a drop after ticket fares came back to normalcy and added around Rs 50 lakh to Rs 60 lakh on its third Wednesday, after a spike on discounted Tuesday. The courtroom drama made up a sum of Rs 105.80 crore net in 20 days of theatrical run.

Debuted with Rs 12 crore, Jolly LLB 3 witnessed a good weekend but couldn't maintain the same momentum further. It started crawling at the box office from the third weekend onwards, with the arrival of Kantara: Chapter 1 in cinemas. Going by the present trends, the movie will wrap its theatrical run at Rs 110 crore net, which is a decent end for an Akshay Kumar movie.

Comparatively, Sitaare Zameen Par started its business on a similar note and went on to become a clean hit venture, wrapping theatrical run around Rs 165 crore nett mark in India. A similar box office fate was expected with Jolly LLB 3 which didn't happen. At one point, even the three-digit figure looked difficult to achieve, however it regained its strength in the second week with good jumps.

The courtroom drama is all set to wrap its box office journey with an average verdict, matching shoulders with Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2.

Day-wise box office collections of Jolly LLB 3:

Day Box Office (Nett) 1 Rs 12.00 crore 2 Rs 18.25 crore 3 Rs 19.75 crore 4 Rs 5 crore 5 Rs 6.50 crore 6 Rs 4.50 crore 7 Rs 4.00 crore 8 Rs 4.00 crore 9 Rs 7.00 crore 10 Rs 6.75 crore 11 Rs 2.50 crore 12 Rs 3.25 crore 13 Rs 3.50 crore 14 Rs 1.90 crore 15 Rs 1.10 crore 16 Rs 1.65 crore 17 Rs 2.25 crore 18 Rs 0.60 crore (est.) 19 Rs 0.75 crore 20 Rs 0.55 crore (est.) Total Rs 105.80 crore (est.)



