Saif Ali Khan admits it was a pity that his marriage to Amrita Singh didn’t work: ‘My ex-wife and I get along…’

It is not a hidden fact that Saif Ali Khan was married to actress Amrita Singh before Kareena Kapoor Khan. Although their marriage ended in divorce but the Tashan star speaks highly of his ex-wife. In fact, in the latest episode of Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle, Khan admitted that Singh’s influence in his early years was ‘invaluable’ and called it a ‘pity thing’ that their marriage did not work.

Saif Ali Khan explains how important his ex-wife, Amrita Singh, was in his life

When asked about his failed marriage to Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan quipped that he has already spoken about it a lot. He said that 21 is a young age and many things change. “We know that things didn’t work out, but apart from having two wonderful, wonderful children, I don’t think I’ve said before how important Amrita was in my life, to help me understand my way through the film industry, as well as understand quite a few things. Her contribution and help at that time were quite invaluable. It’s a pity, things didn’t work out," Saif shared candidly, looking back at her marriage with Amrita Singh.”

During this conversation, Kajol even joked that Amrita had brought up Saif well, and the actor simply smiled and agreed. He further added that Singh is a wonderful mom and even called himself lucky. “I think my ex-wife and I get along well enough. We usually speak about important things, and usually when I’m in a hospital bed, which is actually quite often. So yeah, it’s a regular kind of contact."

For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married to each other in January 1991. And after almost 13 years together and two children later, the couple mutually decided to part ways and head for divorce in 2004. These two are parents of two kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, who have followed their parents and stepped foot in the acting world.

