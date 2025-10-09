New Hollywood OTT Releases This Week: Boots, The Last Frontier, Victoria Beckham, Spoonful of Sugar You Can’t Miss

Get ready for your ultimate guide to this week’s OTT releases! As the way we watch entertainment keeps changing, OTT platforms are leading the way, bringing a wide variety of movies, series, and exclusive content straight to your screens. Whether you love gripping dramas, feel-good comedies, fascinating documentaries, or anything in between, there’s something new for everyone.

In this guide, we cover all the latest releases across popular platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and more. We’ve got you covered with the newest and most talked-about releases. Stick with us to catch all the latest shows and movies you won’t want to miss.

Boots - Netflix

Cast: Miles Heizer, Vera Farmiga, Max Parker, Liam Oh, Cedrick Cooper, Ana Ayora, Angus O'Brien, Dominic Goodman, Kieron Moore, Nicholas Logan, Blake Burt, Rico Paris

Miles Heizer, Vera Farmiga, Max Parker, Liam Oh, Cedrick Cooper, Ana Ayora, Angus O'Brien, Dominic Goodman, Kieron Moore, Nicholas Logan, Blake Burt, Rico Paris Director: Phil Abraham

Phil Abraham Language: English

English Genre: Military Comedy-Drama

Military Comedy-Drama Release Date: October 9, 2025

Boots is an American military comedy-drama television series based on the memoir The Pink Marine by Greg Cope White. Set in the 1990s, the series follows Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer), a closeted gay teenager who enlists in the U.S. Marine Corps alongside his best friend. The show explores themes of identity, friendship, and the challenges faced by LGBTQ+ individuals in a time when being gay in the military was illegal. The series is created by Andy Parker and features a talented cast including Vera Farmiga and Max Parker.

The Last Frontier - Apple TV+

Cast: Jason Clarke, Dominic Cooper, Haley Bennett, Simone Kessell, Tait Blum, Dallas Goldtooth, Alfre Woodard

Jason Clarke, Dominic Cooper, Haley Bennett, Simone Kessell, Tait Blum, Dallas Goldtooth, Alfre Woodard Director: Sam Hargrave

Sam Hargrave Language: English

English Genre: Drama, Thriller

Drama, Thriller Release Date: October 10, 2025

The Last Frontier is an upcoming American thriller drama television series created by Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D'Ovidio. Set to premiere on October 10, 2025, the series follows Frank Remnick (Jason Clarke), a U.S. Marshal in the outskirts of Alaska, who must protect his town while investigating a plane crash that set free multiple fugitives now on the loose. The series promises intense survival drama and conspiracies, with a talented cast including Dominic Cooper and Haley Bennett.

Victoria Beckham - Netflix

Cast: Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Anna Wintour, Tom Ford, Eva Longoria

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Anna Wintour, Tom Ford, Eva Longoria Director: Nadia Hallgren

Nadia Hallgren Language: English

English Genre: Documentary

Documentary Release Date: October 9, 2025

Victoria Beckham is a three-part docuseries that offers an intimate and detailed look into the life of Victoria Beckham, from her days as Posh Spice in the Spice Girls to her transformation into a successful fashion designer and entrepreneur. Directed by Nadia Hallgren, the series features exclusive interviews with fashion insiders such as Anna Wintour and Tom Ford, as well as personal insights from Victoria's family, including her husband, David Beckham. The docuseries explores her journey in the fashion industry, her personal challenges, and her evolution from pop star to cultural icon.

Spoonful of Sugar - Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Morgan Saylor, Kat Foster, Danilo Crovetti, Myko Olivier, Keith Powell

Morgan Saylor, Kat Foster, Danilo Crovetti, Myko Olivier, Keith Powell Director: Mercedes Bryce Morgan

Mercedes Bryce Morgan Language: English

English Genre: Psychological Horror

Psychological Horror Release Date: October 8, 2025

Spoonful of Sugar is a psychological horror film directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan. The film centers on a college student who takes on a job caring for a sickly child, only for things to go horribly wrong when she offers him some of her own medication. The movie delves into themes of manipulation and dark secrets within a seemingly perfect family. With a runtime of 94 minutes, the film offers a chilling experience for horror enthusiasts.

ALSO READ: When and Where to Watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in India: JioCinema and Max Streaming Details