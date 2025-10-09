The Witcher Season 4 Release Date, Trailer, Plot, and Cast: Liam Hemsworth Debuts as Geralt on Netflix

Netflix has officially revealed the release date and trailer for The Witcher Season 4, bringing major changes and exciting developments for fans. The new season is set to premiere on October 30, 2025, and introduces Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivia, replacing Henry Cavill, who played the character in the first three seasons.

The latest trailer gives viewers the first full look at Hemsworth’s Geralt. It shows him assembling a team of adventurers to search for Ciri (Freya Allan), his former apprentice. Along the way, Geralt faces new enemies, including soldiers, a giant ogre, and a ghostly wraith. In one of the trailer’s moments, a voice says, “You are becoming something new,” signaling a new direction for Geralt and the story as Hemsworth takes over the role.

Here's The Witcher Season 4 trailer:

Here’s what fans can expect from The Witcher Season 4 plot and characters

Season 4 continues the story after the events of Season 3, with Geralt, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri separated by war and surrounded by enemies. As they journey through dangerous lands, they encounter unexpected allies, which could lead to a reunion if they learn to trust one another.

The season introduces Regis (Laurence Fishburne), joining Geralt and his companions on their quest. Other familiar characters include Jaskier (Joey Batey), Cahir (Eamon Farren), Triss Merigold (Anna Shaffer), Fringilla (Mimî M Khayisa), Philippa (Cassie Clare), Milva (Meng’er Zhang), and Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu).

Episode count, production, and direction

The Witcher Season 4 will consist of eight episodes, maintaining the same format as previous seasons. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich continues as showrunner and executive producer, ensuring continuity in storytelling. The season is directed by Sergio Mimica-Gezzan, Tricia Brock, Alex Garcia Lopez, and Jeremy Webb.

Netflix has also confirmed that Season 5 will be the final season, making Season 4 the second-to-last chapter in Geralt’s journey.

The official trailer is now available on Netflix, offering a glimpse of Geralt’s new adventures, the expanded cast, and the challenges awaiting him on the Continent. With Liam Hemsworth taking the lead and familiar faces returning, Season 4 promises to deliver the fantasy, magic, and action fans have come to expect.

ALSO READ: When and Where to Watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in India: JioCinema and Max Streaming Details