SSMB29 Update: Title announcement of Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra starrer to drop on November 16, 2025?

Mahesh Babu is completely focusing on his upcoming release, tentatively titled SSMB29. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the makers had earlier announced that the official title reveal would take place in November 2025, but it seems the date is locked.

Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 title reveal to drop on THIS date?

According to a report by Aakashavaani, SSMB29 is expected to be revealed on November 16, 2025. However, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Interestingly, the film had previously made the headlines due to speculations about its title. Despite being a globe-trotting jungle adventure, the makers are reportedly considering a city name as the title.

Speculations suggest that the movie’s title might be Varanasi. Other rumored titles include Globetrotter and Gen63. The official title will only be confirmed next month.

Looking ahead, SSMB29 will feature a high-energy folk-style dance number featuring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The song will reportedly be choreographed by Raju Sundaram.

While the shoot for the track is yet to commence, the conceptualization and trial shoots have already been completed. Additionally, the report states that SS Rajamouli has planned two more major songs and massive fight sequences for the film.

More details on SSMB29

SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu, is said to be a globe-trotting jungle adventure, with the actor portraying a rugged explorer inspired by Indiana Jones and African folklore. However, no official confirmation about the plot has been made.

The magnum opus by the Baahubali director is expected to be made on a massive budget of Rs 900-1000 crore. Initially, the film was speculated to be released as a two-part series, as filming is expected to extend till 2026. However, the makers have since reconsidered and are now likely to release it as a single venture, with a tentative release date in 2027.

Starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the leads, the cast also includes R Madhavan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles.

Interestingly, Mahesh Babu was last seen in a lead role in Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The action drama featured Sreeleela as the female lead, along with Jayaram, Ramya Krishna, Prakash Raj, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and others.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Recommendations: 5 Must-watch underrated Malayalam films on OTT