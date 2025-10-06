Lee Chae Min shuts down trolls targeting girlfriend Ryu Da In, goes on sweet date post-Bon Appétit, Your Majesty fame

Lee Chae Min is proving to be the best boyfriend for fellow actor Ryu Da In. The two who first worked together on the 2023 romance drama, Crash Course in Romance, starring Jang Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho in lead roles, began dating following the completion of the show’s airing. After being spotted holding hands on a date and sharing matching photos on their social media, they came clean about their relationship, much to the delight of their fans. However, following the recent popularity of Lee Chae Min over his acting in the culinary period romance drama Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, in which he starred alongside YoonA, his real-life girlfriend Ryu Da In’s Instagram has been flooded with hate comments. The actor has promptly silenced the naysayers with a recent date with his lady love.

Lee Chae Min answers haters in the sweetest and firmest way possible

According to a post from an OP who witnessed the two on a date, Lee Chae Min and Ryu Da In grabbed a meal at a nice restaurant. The person working there praised their visual chemistry, calling him ‘handsome’ and her ‘beautiful’. They also added that the actor made some savory pancakes himself to serve them to his girlfriend, proving his continued love for her. He also sweetly responded to them, asking for an autograph and gladly signed one. The incident is said to be very recent and post the airing of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty.

During an interview, the 25-year-old actor also addressed Lovestagram rumors over the use of similar birthday candles for each of their celebrations. He called it a coincidence and expressed gratitude for the increased interest in his life. Simultaneously, he was also asked about wearing couple rings at the wrap-up party of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty with Ryu Da In, to which he decided to keep it a secret and shared that he only grabbed it to wear it as a fashion accessory.

