BLACKPINK’s Jisoo confirms Zayn Malik collab, Eyes Closed to Drop on October 10

After a lot of speculations surrounding this track, BLACKPINK member Jisoo has finally confirmed her collaboration with former One Direction member Zayn Malik. The singer first registered the track many months ago, and since then, BLINKs have been waiting for the release of Eyes Closed. Previously, it was teased that the British star would be collaborating with another member of the girl group, Rosé, but now the announcement has revealed Jisoo as the one helming the track. According to a post on the two stars’ social media, fans will be able to check out the new track on October 10.

Jisoo also revealed a new photo with Zayn Malik standing at the back, peeking at her shoulder as she stares right ahead with passion in her eyes. With very different music styles, it will be interesting to witness how the two singers’ musical abilities would transform on record. While no music video has been announced for the release, we can only hope that they get together to film some visual content to go with the Eyes Closed drop.

A special sneak peek at the new song was shared on the two artists’ Instagram accounts, with their voices blending in perfectly. The chorus of the track was revealed with the following lyrics: “Said, oh, we should fall in love with our eyes closed, Better if we keep it where we don’t know, The nights we’ve been in, the names and the faces of who we were with, And, oh, ain't nobody perfect when it’s all done, The past can’t hurt us if we don’t look, Let’s let it go, Better if we fall in love with our eyes closed.”

Meanwhile, Zayn Malik was invited by the BLACKPINK member during their US tour, along with his daughter Khai, to check out the DEADLINE World Tour.

