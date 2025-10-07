3 New Must-Watch K-Dramas in 2025: Bon Appétit Your Majesty, Tempest and Genie Make a Wish

K-Drama fans have an exciting lineup this fall, with three new series bringing fresh stories and standout performances. From a time-traveling culinary romance to a gripping political thriller and a magical supernatural tale, these shows are capturing viewers’ attention everywhere. Here’s a closer look at three must-watch K-Dramas: Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, Tempest, and Genie, Make a Wish.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

Cast: Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, Choi Gwi-hwa

Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, Choi Gwi-hwa Director: Jang Tae-yoo

Jang Tae-yoo Language: Korean

Korean Genre: Historical Fantasy, Romance

Historical Fantasy, Romance Release Date: August 23, 2025 - September 28, 2025

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is a delightful blend of culinary arts and time-travel fantasy. The series follows Yeon Ji-yeong, a modern-day chef who, after reaching the pinnacle of her profession, mysteriously travels back to the Joseon Dynasty. There, she encounters King Yi Heon, a ruler known for his tyrannical ways but with a deep appreciation for fine cuisine.

Ji-yeong's innovative cooking skills not only win the king's favor but also begin to soften his hardened heart. The drama beautifully intertwines themes of love, food, and historical intrigue, offering viewers a feast for both the eyes and the soul.

Tempest

Cast: Jun Ji-hyun, Gang Dong-won, John Cho, Lee Mi-sook, Park Hae-joon

Jun Ji-hyun, Gang Dong-won, John Cho, Lee Mi-sook, Park Hae-joon Director: Kim Hee-won, Heo Myeong-haeng

Kim Hee-won, Heo Myeong-haeng Language: Korean

Korean Genre: Spy Thriller, Romance, Political Drama

Spy Thriller, Romance, Political Drama Release Date: September 10, 2025 - October 1, 2025

Tempest is a gripping political action-romance drama that delves into the complexities of power, betrayal, and love. The story centers on Seo Mun-ju, a seasoned diplomat and former UN ambassador, who becomes embroiled in a high-stakes mission to uncover the truth behind an assassination that threatens the stability of the Korean Peninsula. Teaming up with San-ho, a mysterious international agent, Mun-ju navigates a web of political intrigue and personal challenges. The series masterfully blends suspenseful action sequences with emotional depth.

Genie, Make a Wish

Cast: Kim Woo-bin, Bae Suzy, Ahn Eun-jin, Noh Sang-hyun

Kim Woo-bin, Bae Suzy, Ahn Eun-jin, Noh Sang-hyun Director: Ahn Gil-ho

Ahn Gil-ho Language: Korean

Korean Genre: Fantasy, Romance, Supernatural

Fantasy, Romance, Supernatural Release Date: October 3, 2025

Genie, Make a Wish is a supernatural romance that explores themes of fate, desire, and the human condition. The series introduces Iblis, a genie who awakens after a millennium, and Ka-young, a woman who inadvertently becomes his master. As Ka-young makes wishes that challenge Iblis's understanding of humanity, the two develop a complex relationship that blurs the lines between master and servant. The drama delves into the intricacies of human emotions and the consequences of one's desires, offering a fresh take on the fantasy genre.

