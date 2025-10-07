EXCLUSIVE: ALL(H)OURS rewrites their member profiles with shoutouts to EXO, Stray Kids and NCT

ALL(H)OURS is an up-and-coming K-pop group that needs to be in your playlist. The septet has managed to grab songwriting credits on their own music just one and a half years into their K-pop career. With a lot to be said about the members, we hopped on a chat with KUNHO, YOUMIN, XAYDEN, MINJE, MASAMI, HYUNBIN, and ON:N, as the members of the EDEN Entertainment group worked on their profiles. Check out the full spread below.

KUNHO

Age/Group position/ MBTI: 23 / Leader, Vocal, and Rap / INFJ

First concert I went to: Stray Kids

ALL(H)OURS means __ to me: Family

K-pop senior or junior, I wish to befriend: Stray Kids HAN - I’m a huge fan, I would like to learn his music and style

Habit I’d like to change: I tend to squint a lot when I sing, and I would like to change that so that I can look good even when I’m singing, and I would like to show my charm even more, which is my smile

Favorite K-pop song: Half Time by Stray Kids. Like its title, it is placed in the middle of the album, really suiting the title. I like it because of its ambition, flow, and addictive topline

Member whose position/life I want to live in for one day: ON:N – because I really like how he dances. I would like to challenge myself with a softer and flexible style of dance genres

One misconception about me: They say I don’t relate and I look scary, but that’s not true. As they get to know me better, they realize that it’s not true at all

My most prized possession: Bracelet, necklace, and ring gifted by my parents – I usually don’t wear accessories often, but because these are precious items given to me by my parents, I wear them often

My K-pop singer goal: I want to be a source of comfort for many people. While life can’t always be filled with happy moments, I hope that whenever people see ALL(H)OURS, they can forget everything and feel joy. Furthermore, I want to be an artist who gives people the strength for that joy to grow into happiness in their everyday lives.

YOUMIN

Age/Group position/ MBTI: 22 / Vocal and Dance / ENFJ

First concert I went to: Stray Kids

ALL(H)OURS means __ to me: Growth

K-pop senior or junior, I wish to befriend: NCT’s Mark

Habit I’d like to change: I love all my habits

Favorite K-pop song: Too Much by Mark

Member whose position/life I want to live in for one day: ON:N – sometimes I’m envious of the cuteness and admiration that the youngest member gets

One misconception about me: I don’t work out all the time… I visit the gym once or twice a week…

My most prized possession: Lip balm!

My K-pop singer goal: One day, I want to give many people strength and hope to live through the music I love and my own story on stage. My life goal is quite simple: to live faithfully in the present, not give up, and to make the world a little bit brighter through myself.

XAYDEN

Age/Group position/ MBTI: 22/ Rap and Dance / ENTP

First concert I went to: Stray Kids

ALL(H)OURS means __ to me: Youth

K-pop senior or junior, I wish to befriend: P1Harmony’s KEEHO and G-DRAGON

Habit I’d like to change: Procrastinating until the last minute before the deadline

Favorite K-pop song: MY TYPE by iKON

Member whose position/life I want to live in for one day: KUNHO or ON:N, because they are diligent

One misconception about me: A lot of people think I would be scary just based on my looks, but once you get to know me, you know that’s not true, I’m a really nice person!

My most prized possession: My laptop

My K-pop singer goal: To stick to what I want to do until the very end, without being bound by anything else.

MINJE

Age/Group position/ MBTI: 21 / Vocal and Visual / ISFP

First concert I went to: BLACKPINK

ALL(H)OURS means __ to me: Youth

K-pop senior or junior, I wish to befriend: Stray Kids’ CHANGBIN

Habit I’d like to change: To stop losing things

Favorite K-pop song (non-ALL(H)OURS): DUH by P1Harmony

Member whose position/life I want to live in for one day: XAYDEN – because I want to try living as someone with a low-toned voice

One misconception about me: A lot of people think I sleep 24 hours a day

My most prized possession: My laptop

My K-pop singer goal: To be listed on the Billboard chart

MASAMI

Age/Group position/ MBTI: 21 / Rap and Good body ratio / ISFP

First concert I went to: BTS

ALL(H)OURS means __ to me: Love

K-pop senior or junior, I wish to befriend: CORTIS’ KEONHO

Habit I’d like to change: Talking in my sleep

Favorite K-pop song (non-ALL(H)OURS): Growl by EXO

Member whose position/life I want to live in for one day: XAYDEN – because I admire his charisma

One misconception about me: I like to sing a lot, and I took vocal lessons too

My most prized possession: Our members!

My K-pop singer goal: To get first place on music shows and make my mom proud

HYUNBIN

Age/Group position/ MBTI: 20 / Rap / ENFP

First concert I went to: BewhY when I was in elementary school

ALL(H)OURS means __ to me: Family

K-pop senior or junior, I wish to befriend: Stray Kids’ HYUNJIN - I admired him since my trainee days!

Habit I’d like to change: I usually really enjoy eating with a drink, but from now on, I think I should cut back on drinks and drink more water.

Favorite K-pop song (non-ALL(H)OURS): JJAM by Stray Kids

Member whose position/life I want to live in for one day: KUNHO – because I really like his vocal tone and want to try singing with it at least once

One misconception about me: Since we have strong and definitive concepts, some people occasionally say I seem scary, but I’m actually a very bright, positive, and angel-like person—so there’s no need to be afraid.

My most prized possession: Fan letters from Min(ut)es!

My K-pop singer goal: My goal as a K-pop artist is to perform at Coachella and enter the Billboard charts. I want us to grow into a team that can prove ourselves in the global market as well.

ON:N

Age/Group position/ MBTI: 20 / Vocal, Dance, Maknae / ESFP

First concert I went to: Sarah Brightman

ALL(H)OURS means __ to me: Partner working together toward our goals and family like friends

K-pop senior or junior, I wish to befriend: RIIZE’s SHOTARO AND WONBIN, specifically because I think we may be able to deeply connect to each other through dance

Habit I’d like to change: Procrastinating

Favorite K-pop song (non-ALL(H)OURS): HELLO FUTURE by NCT DREAM

Member whose position/life I want to live in for one day: XAYDEN – Personally, I think he is the member who is completely opposite to me in terms of voice, position in the team, and visual appearance, so I want to experience what it’s like to live like XAYDEN.

One misconception about me: People seem to think of me as a baby just by looking at my face, but I am about to turn 21 in Korean age already!

My most prized possession: Necklace gifted by my mother

My K-pop singer goal: To leave a significant trace in the K-pop scene and become an artist remembered by people for a long time, to stand on stage as long as my body and mind allow, and to live happily without serious illness.

